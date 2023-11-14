Sweet And Salty Thanksgiving Pastry Puffs Recipe

We don't know what it is about puff pastry, but walking into a party with an appetizer platter full of the buttery, flaky bites of dough automatically makes you the most popular guest in the room. Typically stuffed with gooey cheese, puff pastry makes for the ultimate hors d'oeuvre, the fluffy crust going far beyond the average water cracker.

There are nearly countless ways to use puff pastry. The sheets of dough are pliable when raw and can be cut, twisted, shaped, and rolled into any shape, then baked into a light and puffy croissant-like texture. To make perfect bite-sized cups, you only need to cut the thawed dough into squares and press them into muffin tins. The result is an airy cup that can hold all the melty cheese, salty bacon, and fresh fruit your heart desires. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, our puff pastry cups are filled with gooey halloumi cheese, crisp bacon, and tart pomegranate for a burst of flavor cradled in flaky, buttery dough.