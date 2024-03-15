The Reason Beef Tenderloin Is The Ideal Cut For Your Classic Wellington

Classic beef Wellington is a recipe designed to wow the guests at your table with flavor and presentation. It consists of a tender beef roast wrapped in crisp puff pastry and stuffed with chopped mushrooms and prosciutto. This time-consuming preparation is not your average weeknight meal; it's a splurge that calls for the best-quality ingredients. It's tempting to cut corners and pick up a less expensive beef roast because that tenderloin is the most costly of all the components, but that would be a critical mistake.

Log-shaped beef tenderloin is not only very tender, it's also super lean and has no gristle or tough tendons. That's a match made in heaven for preparing a Wellington — the cylinder-shaped cut is easy to roll up in puff pastry without odd angles to account for. That consistent thickness means the whole roast will cook evenly too. The lean quality of beef tenderloin means there won't be fat rendering out to ruin the puff pastry or seep onto the plate. Maybe the most important reason to choose the cut is that the tender meat is easy to slice for serving and eating. Your guests don't need to deal with unsightly or awkward inedible bits; each bite of this beef is a pleasure to eat.