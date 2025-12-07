These Chimichurri Steak Bites Are Savory And Herbaceous
Steak is one of life's finer treats, and when you serve up a perfectly seared ribeye or sirloin steak, it will always be the star of the show. However, this highly coveted meaty meal option doesn't always have to be enjoyed as the main event; with just a little bit of knife work, you can transform steak into a mouthwatering starter or hors d'oeuvres.
This chimichurri steak bites recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, will take you step by step through the process of turning steak into the perfect bite-sized morsels to serve up at your next party. Deliciously juicy and tender chunks of steak are pan-seared to perfection before being served up with a bright and herbaceous chimichurri sauce. Chimichurri sauce is a tangy, zesty condiment popular in Argentina and Uruguay that is usually served alongside (or as a marinade for) grilled meat. It makes an ideal pairing for steak because it cuts through the richness of the meat whilst complementing its savory flavor. Cooked up and ready to enjoy in just under 15 minutes, this chimichurri steak bites recipe will transform your appetizer game and add a little bit of luxury to your next meal without much fuss.
For a special appetizer that's ready in 15 minutes, serve juicy and tender pan-seared steak bites alongside a bright and herbaceous chimichurri sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|640
|Total Fat
|56.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.3 g
|Trans Fat
|2.2 g
|Cholesterol
|119.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|1.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|0.1 g
|Sodium
|483.3 mg
|Protein
|32.6 g
What are the best cuts of steak to use for this recipe?
In this chimichurri steak bites recipe, the steak really is the star of the show, so the type of steak you choose to use is an important decision; not just any cut of beef will do. For tender, bite-sized steak, our top choices are sirloin or ribeye. Sirloin, while fairly pricey, is a popular option that will give you plenty of meaty, beefy taste and ample tenderness without breaking the bank. Ribeye is definitely a premium choice, so pick this cut if you are looking to impress your guests and are willing to spare no expense. This cut is richly marbled, giving the meat plenty of flavor and helping to make it wonderfully tender. For alternative premium options, you can seek out a porterhouse or T-bone steak, which both contain a slightly higher amount of marbling than sirloin and will give you really juicy steak bites.
For a few slightly more affordable options, we recommend trying out chuck eye, boneless short rib, or flat iron steaks. Chuck eye and boneless short ribs, while not considered premium cuts, are both well-marbled and flavorful, and will work well in this recipe. A flat iron steak will give you plenty of beefy flavor and works best when it is cooked quickly over a high heat, to a rare or medium rare level of doneness. If that is your preferred finish on a steak, flat iron is a great choice for you.
How can this recipe be adapted?
As well as mixing up the cut of steak you choose to work with for this recipe, there are several other ways you can adapt this dish according to your personal preferences. Chimichurri is a super versatile sauce that you can easily switch up depending on the taste profile you are looking for. If you want your dish to have more heat, add some fresh chopped chiles or a splash of hot sauce into the mix. Spices like smoked paprika or ground cumin work really well and would add spicy, smoky, earthy depth. For additional brightness and acidity, you can incorporate a squeeze of lemon juice, and a dash of honey will add contrasting sweetness. As chimichurri is really herbaceous, mixing up the herbs you add will create different flavor profiles. Cilantro is a classic herbal addition, but you can also try incorporating other herbs such as thyme, marjoram, or basil, all of which pair well with steak.
For additional tweaks, why not lean into a surf and turf style dish and add pan-fried shrimp to the plate? Alternatively, pan-fried or grilled chopped vegetables such as mushrooms or bell peppers will add texture and flavor, and will create a delicious "deconstructed kebab" style dish.