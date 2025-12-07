These Chimichurri Steak Bites Are Savory And Herbaceous

Steak is one of life's finer treats, and when you serve up a perfectly seared ribeye or sirloin steak, it will always be the star of the show. However, this highly coveted meaty meal option doesn't always have to be enjoyed as the main event; with just a little bit of knife work, you can transform steak into a mouthwatering starter or hors d'oeuvres.

This chimichurri steak bites recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, will take you step by step through the process of turning steak into the perfect bite-sized morsels to serve up at your next party. Deliciously juicy and tender chunks of steak are pan-seared to perfection before being served up with a bright and herbaceous chimichurri sauce. Chimichurri sauce is a tangy, zesty condiment popular in Argentina and Uruguay that is usually served alongside (or as a marinade for) grilled meat. It makes an ideal pairing for steak because it cuts through the richness of the meat whilst complementing its savory flavor. Cooked up and ready to enjoy in just under 15 minutes, this chimichurri steak bites recipe will transform your appetizer game and add a little bit of luxury to your next meal without much fuss.