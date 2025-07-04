The Best Way To Serve Steak For The Perfect Bite-Sized Appetizer

When you think steak you probably imagine a big slab of juicy meat being served up as a showstopping main dish, but there is no reason its deliciousness should be limited to one course. There are so many great cuts of steak out there, and while a ribeye or filet may be best served in the traditional manner, there are plenty of cheaper choices you can have a little more fun with. Leaner, or tougher, steaks still have a robust beefy flavor, and freed from the demanding puritanism of the "perfect" salt and pepper medium rare ideal, you can fry them, shave them, and slather them in whatever sauce you want without catching any side eye or stray comments. In fact if you want a great appetizer you should pair some bite-sized pieces of steak with every sauce you can think of.

If you live outside of New England, you may not know about steak tips, but the Northeast has perfected a form of steak that can effortlessly transition into an easy, satisfying appetizer. Steak tips are cheap pieces of beef that are cut into bite sized chunks, marinated, and grilled. Their origins have been linked to Greek restaurant owners making kebab-style dishes that appealed to locals in New England. It's not hard to see how this dish can be repurposed into a plate full of snackable steaks with toothpicks in them. Pair that preparation with a side of tasty dipping sauces, and you will have a crowd-pleasing starter.