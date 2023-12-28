Sirloin Vs. Tri-Tip Steak: The Pros And Cons You Need To Know

One can debate the pros and cons of popular cuts of meat such as sirloin or tri-tip until the cows come home, especially when they come home in the form of steak. Each of these cuts is unique in its flavor, texture, and favored preparation methods. In fact, even within the sirloin category, a range of cuts differ in their qualities and characteristics. Naturally, this means that preference plays a significant role in comparing sirloin and tri-tip steaks. To develop a preference, however, you first need to understand each steak's pros and cons.

On the one hand, sirloin and tri-tip have a lot in common. They're both from the sirloin primal cut (with the exception of sirloin tip steaks, which come from the round). This means they're both from the same section of the cow, between the ribs and the hind legs.

On the other hand, each of these two varieties of steak may be preferential in different scenarios and often cost different amounts. The world of butchers and barbecues has as much jargon as it does preferences. This can make comparing tri-tip and sirloin difficult, and finding which is truly better ultimately comes down to the experience you want to have. As a grill-obsessed South African, I'm determined to perfect the art of the steak. Paired with meticulous research, I've set out to pit these two oft-compared steaks against each other to discover the pros and cons of each.