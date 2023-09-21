The Absolute Best Cut Of Steak If You Prefer Leaner Meat

Not to be confused with tenderloin, sirloin, or bottom sirloin, top sirloin is its own unique cut. It comes from the part of the cow known as the sirloin primal, which is made up of the cow's butt and ribs. This area is also where many of these aforementioned cuts come from as well. Since a couple of different muscles make up the meat, Jered Standing says this cut "provides several different unique textures and flavors." This is due in large part to where it's located.

As Standing told Tasting Table, "Being on the top of the animal, near the rump, and in line with the New York steaks and ribeyes, it has all that full 'steak' flavor you want, but without nearly as much fat." In the grocery, a serving of USDA-labeled "Lean" top sirloin will have 10 grams of fat or less per serving, while to qualify as "Extra-Lean" a cut must be less than five grams.

The real benefit of this steak, though, is all the different ways it can be cut down. You've probably heard of the baseball cut or strip steak, but these aren't your only options for top sirloin. This is a cut of beef that can jockey for position with cowboy ribeyes as a serving option for larger groups just as well as it can make for a smaller dinner. According to Standing, "it can be cut pretty large (over a pound) and shared among several people." For personal servings, he recommends portioning out single-serve cuts at about 10-ounces a piece. In other words, this is the steak to pick whether you're serving a crowd or enjoying a quiet night by yourself.