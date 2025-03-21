How To Get Your Peppercorns Just Right For Steak Au Poivre

Steak au poivre is a classic. However, as a seared dish centered around one primary seasoning, there's a degree of pressure — you need to get your peppercorns right. Tasting Table caught up with celebrity chef Tyler Florence to find out how. Florence is a Food Network star, restaurateur, and Culinary Creative Director of the 5850 Festival, a multicultural music, food, and skiing festival running March 20-27 in Ketchum, Idaho. Florence is heading up the debut of "Après Q," a one-of-a-kind, open-fire BBQ experience, delivering an indulgent après-ski atmosphere, pairing fire-grilled creations with expertly curated wine, craft cocktails, and après-inspired bites. In other words, he knows his salt (and pepper), whether you're tackling a green peppercorn sauce recipe, creating rainbow blends, or just trying to finesse the steak au poivre.

For the pepper itself, Florence recommends a number 16 coarse grind — something like Lane's 16 Mesh Ground Pepper Seasoning. Alternatively, you can grind peppercorns yourself in a mortar and pestle. Once that's done, Florence finds that fully crusting the outside of the steak with pepper can be overpowering. He says, "So a good dusting, but not too tight. And then a good, high hot, hard sear, so [the steak itself is] kind of crusty on the outside." Success then hinges on the power of a delectable sauce — everyone knows and loves that creamy component. Finish the sauce in the pan, the steak in the oven, and baste the two together.