How To Get Your Peppercorns Just Right For Steak Au Poivre
Steak au poivre is a classic. However, as a seared dish centered around one primary seasoning, there's a degree of pressure — you need to get your peppercorns right. Tasting Table caught up with celebrity chef Tyler Florence to find out how. Florence is a Food Network star, restaurateur, and Culinary Creative Director of the 5850 Festival, a multicultural music, food, and skiing festival running March 20-27 in Ketchum, Idaho. Florence is heading up the debut of "Après Q," a one-of-a-kind, open-fire BBQ experience, delivering an indulgent après-ski atmosphere, pairing fire-grilled creations with expertly curated wine, craft cocktails, and après-inspired bites. In other words, he knows his salt (and pepper), whether you're tackling a green peppercorn sauce recipe, creating rainbow blends, or just trying to finesse the steak au poivre.
For the pepper itself, Florence recommends a number 16 coarse grind — something like Lane's 16 Mesh Ground Pepper Seasoning. Alternatively, you can grind peppercorns yourself in a mortar and pestle. Once that's done, Florence finds that fully crusting the outside of the steak with pepper can be overpowering. He says, "So a good dusting, but not too tight. And then a good, high hot, hard sear, so [the steak itself is] kind of crusty on the outside." Success then hinges on the power of a delectable sauce — everyone knows and loves that creamy component. Finish the sauce in the pan, the steak in the oven, and baste the two together.
Which peppercorns to use for steak au poivre
These tiny dried berries are a match made in heaven for a creamy steak. However, this peppy spice isn't just limited to what you see in your grandma's pepper pot. Choosing the actual peppercorn type is just as important as learning cooking techniques to get the perfect finish on a steak au poivre. You need to know the different types of peppercorns and how to use them. Tyler Florence enjoys India's high-grade Tellicherry peppercorns. "And you can mix it up between black peppercorns and green peppercorns," he advises.
Generally speaking, green or black are the best matches for a steak au poivre. While black pepper is sharper, green is fruitier — choose carefully or blend the two for a balanced effect. "If you open up a can of brined green peppercorns, I think that flavor profile to brine is pretty bomb," Florence adds.
It's worth pushing the boat out further if you're feeling adventurous, though. Subtle and sweet pink peppercorns probably aren't the best pick for a robust-flavored steak (save it for mild-tasting poultry). But research other potential angles for your dish, like the unique Sichuan peppercorns and the colorful medley of rainbow peppercorn; variety is the spice of life. Pungent Sichuan peppercorns add a citrus element, while rainbow blends create a myriad of flavors. It's ultimately a question of taste buds and personal preference.