What Exactly Makes Up Rainbow Peppercorn?

Although all the components of this rainbow blend are called peppercorns, they technically don't all fall under the same botanical umbrella. The black, white, and green peppercorn types all come from the Piper nigrum plant, and the differences essentially boil down to when the peppercorns (the fruit of the plant) are picked. Black are harvested and dried the earliest, just before the fruit ripens, which gives them their dark hue.

White are picked after ripening, soaked in water, and then their red outer layer is removed, leaving behind only the white insides. Green peppercorns, meanwhile, are cultivated and freeze-dried long before ripening. The pink beads, however, come from the Brazilian plant Schinus terebinthifolius, or the Peruvian Schinus molle, which is why they're the only ones that offer sweetness.

Because it contains such a variety of flavors, rainbow peppercorn is incredibly versatile. Use it anywhere you'd like a lightly sweet, earthy, spicy taste. If you want all the different flavors to shine through as much as possible, you may want to deploy it as a finishing touch on dishes such as pasta, chicken, fish, or even a peppery dirty Martini. However, feel free to incorporate it in sauces, salads, sandwiches, marinades, dressings, dips, syrups, risotto, and sautéed or roasted veggies, where this colorful seasoning will allow you to truly taste the rainbow.