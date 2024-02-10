Finish Martinis With A Pinch Of Ground Black Pepper For An Even Dirtier Sip

Martinis are the kind of drinks you feel classy sipping. Garnished with olives and served in a conical, stemmed martini glass, the elegant presentation of this cocktail looks as good on a bar counter as it does in your hand. You don't need much to perfect this beloved beverage from the comforts of your home bar, either — it's made with just 3 ounces of gin or vodka mixed with equal parts of vermouth and olive brine. When made with more olive juice than a traditional martini, the inclusion of the salty liquid creates a cloudy or "dirty" appearance in the drink, hence its name: the dirty martini.

Yet, for those who want to upgrade their cocktails even more, creative inspiration is likely hiding in plain sight. A sprinkle of freshly cracked black pepper can bring a warming touch to your dirty martini. Fine, pre-ground pepper works, too, but the spice level and flavor profile will be more pronounced with the coarse, freshly cracked variety. Whether placed as a crowning finish onto the surface of the drink or used as a rim garnish, the zippy presence of the extra seasoning can wake up a sleepy palate.