Cheese and Herbs Savory Beignets Recipe

New Orleans-style beignets are one of the city's signature dishes, and this dessert has a long history in the Crescent City. Before the recipe was brought to the New World by 18th-century Creole settlers, however, the French had been making both sweet and savory beignets for several centuries. Before developer Jessica Morone created this cheese and herbs savory beignet recipe, she'd only ever eaten beignets as a dessert, but as she tells us, "I just thought if you can make sweet ones then you can definitely try to make savory ones."

Morone has previously shared a recipe for New Orleans beignets with Tasting Table, and this savory beignet recipe starts out in much the same way, only the dough calls for a smaller amount of sweetener. It's also flavored with herbs and cheese, making the pastries so flavorful that you can eat them on their own as a snack or appetizer. They also go great with a side of sauce, though — Morone likes to accompany her beignets with a garlicky aioli dip, while you could also opt for marinara, ranch dressing, honey mustard, fire-roasted salsa, or a classic basil-pine nut pesto.