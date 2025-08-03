Take Steamed Crab Legs To Buttery New Heights With Our Recipe

Nothing says luxury quite like buttery, tender crab meat. We often consider crab legs a delicacy because of their price, but in truth, they are one of the easiest, messiest, and most hands-on meals to both make and eat. Eaten directly from the shell using a skillful maneuver of crab mallets and kitchen shears, the meat is supple, flavorful, and soft, often dipped into butter to be made even richer. Crab meat is nearly foolproof in that it is delicious no matter what, but with the right recipe, it can be exactly as luxurious as the price tag suggests.

The best way to make crab legs that separate cleanly away from the shell is by steaming them, which infuses flavor slowly and delicately while warming the meat. To enhance the mild and buttery flavor of the crab, this recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, calls for crab legs to be steamed over a broth of sherry and tarragon, combining a sprinkling of Cajun seasoning into the broth for a hint of warm, spicy flavor. Served with a melted garlic butter, these crab legs are worth the splurge — and they're so easy you can even enjoy them any day of the week.