How To Thaw Frozen Crab Legs For The Best Results

Many seafood devotees love the idea of crab legs fresh from the waters of Alaska, the Atlantic Coast, or the Gulf of Mexico. While cooking live crabs is a culinary ideal, it's not always a reality given the limited proximity to oceans and strict seasonal crabbing limits. Fresh-frozen crab legs, especially when they're frozen onboard the boat just minutes after the catch, are an excellent option.

Regardless of where you purchase your crab, there's a good chance the "fresh" crab legs sitting on display have been previously frozen at some point. They're likely to have been precooked to preserve flavor and texture before the crab meat begins to deteriorate. So you may as well buy them frozen and then defrost them yourself just before diving into your crab-eating extravaganza.

When the day approaches for reheating your crab legs, there are some options for defrosting them. Whether you'll be boiling, steaming, baking, or grilling, thawing is always better than cooking them straight from the freezer, since the crab legs will cook more evenly and more quickly. Ideally, you have time to thaw them for 8 to 10 hours or overnight in the refrigerator, as this keeps them consistently cool enough to avoid bacteria accumulation. But if time is short, immersing them in cool water works as well.