How Long You Should Boil Frozen Crab Legs For Tender, Juicy Meat

There's nothing better than cracking open a crab leg to reveal the tender, juicy flesh within. The sweet, savory meat is enjoyed at seafood boils and summer barbeques time and time again. And while crab season comes and goes, the frozen seafood aisle is here to ensure that we can enjoy crab legs all year round.

While it's common practice to dip live crabs straight into the pot, boiling frozen crab legs could look a little different. Since you'll be boiling the crab legs without thawing them first, it may seem like they need to stay in the pot for a long while. However, frozen crab legs only need to be boiled for about six to eight minutes per pound.

Frozen crab legs from the grocery store are typically pre-cooked, so you're essentially reheating the crab legs. Be careful not to overcook them — any longer than the allotted time and you risk rubbery, hard crab meat.