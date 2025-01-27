The Quick And Easy Tip For Preventing A Soggy Beef Wellington Crust

A well-made beef Wellington is a luxurious dish that makes you feel very posh indeed when serving it or enjoying it as a guest. But it can be a little tricky to get that puff pastry crispy enough to get a lovely snap when you carve it and a flaky crunch on the first bite. Quite often, you end up with pastry that's soggy, which can take the wind out of the cook's sails when they have spent hours preparing this legendary dish. Luckily there are some awesome hacks to ensure that your pastry comes out like a crisp cloud, with your tenderloin soft and juicy inside.

Sogginess is caused by moisture that seeps from the meat or duxelles layer into the pastry casing. This excess moisture is absorbed by the pastry, stopping it from crisping up, and instead oozing into a soggy mess. The fix is to create an extra layer between the pastry and the meat-and-duxelles filling — a moisture barrier, if you will. The answer to that layer is phyllo.

Phyllo dough (or pastry) is super thin, built to hold moist fillings without leakage, and doesn't take anything away from the original beef Wellington flavors. Lay your puff pastry at the bottom and cover it with your layer of phyllo dough. Then carry on with your traditional layering of duxelles, with your tenderloin being the final layer. You could also include a layer of prosciutto after the phyllo, which adds flavor. Wrap, refrigerate to firm up the shape, then bake.

