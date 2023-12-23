Pull-Apart Christmas Wreath Appetizer Recipe

Gooey, cheesy, garlicky bread is always going to be a hit at a party. And if you add some festive embellishments it's sure to make the celebration even more special. This pull-apart Christmas wreath appetizer is easy to make (especially if you buy store-bought dough) and is full of flavor and holiday cheer.

Recipe developer Leah Maroney knows all the tricks for making this dish a success: Use mozzarella string cheese instead of shredded cheese in the dough balls, add garlic butter before and after baking, and use sun-dried tomato and rosemary for attractive seasonal garnishes on the wreath. She advises, "Make sure to use a flat, un-rimmed sheet pan for this recipe. They are typically larger and more square in shape, so you can fit the full-size round wreath easily. The un-rimmed sheet pan also makes it much easier to slide the wreath off of the pan and onto a serving tray or cutting board."

This is a perfect appetizer to make with kids. Set up an assembly line for stuffing and assembling the bread. It's also great to make ahead of time and freeze so it's ready for your holiday gatherings without extra fuss.