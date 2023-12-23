Pull-Apart Christmas Wreath Appetizer Recipe
Gooey, cheesy, garlicky bread is always going to be a hit at a party. And if you add some festive embellishments it's sure to make the celebration even more special. This pull-apart Christmas wreath appetizer is easy to make (especially if you buy store-bought dough) and is full of flavor and holiday cheer.
Recipe developer Leah Maroney knows all the tricks for making this dish a success: Use mozzarella string cheese instead of shredded cheese in the dough balls, add garlic butter before and after baking, and use sun-dried tomato and rosemary for attractive seasonal garnishes on the wreath. She advises, "Make sure to use a flat, un-rimmed sheet pan for this recipe. They are typically larger and more square in shape, so you can fit the full-size round wreath easily. The un-rimmed sheet pan also makes it much easier to slide the wreath off of the pan and onto a serving tray or cutting board."
This is a perfect appetizer to make with kids. Set up an assembly line for stuffing and assembling the bread. It's also great to make ahead of time and freeze so it's ready for your holiday gatherings without extra fuss.
Gather your ingredients for this pull-apart Christmas wreath appetizer
Making this delicious, cheesy pull-apart wreath starts with making a simple pizza dough. Yeast, water, flour, salt, and olive oil are mixed and then left to rise. If you're looking to save time, you can use store-bought pizza dough. Once the dough has risen it is divided into equal-sized balls and stuffed with chunks of cheese and slices of pepperoni. We like to use mozzarella string cheese sticks because they're easy to cut and easy to wrap into the dough. Use a small bowl as the center of your wreath and build the dough balls around it. You can play around with different-sized balls for different arrangements. Grated garlic and butter are melted together and spread over the wreath. Save half of it for spreading on post-bake with the addition of some parsley ... this is the secret to the most garlicky, irresistible bread. Spread the butter over the baked wreath and garnish with sun-dried tomatoes and rosemary for a holiday accent. Serve marinara sauce for dipping and dig in while it's hot.
Step 1: Soften the yeast
Add the yeast, 1 teaspoon salt, and olive oil to 1 ½ cups warm water.
Step 2: Add the flour
After the yeast dissolves add in the flour and stir until it is incorporated.
Step 3: Knead the dough
Knead the dough for a few minutes by hand.
Step 4: Let the dough rise
Cover with plastic wrap and let rise 1 hour or until doubled in size.
Step 5: Slice the cheese
Cut each string cheese into 4 equal pieces.
Step 6: Cube the butter
Cube the butter and place in a small bowl.
Step 7: Grate the garlic
Grate or press the garlic over the butter and add the remaining teaspoon of salt.
Step 8: Melt the garlic butter
Microwave the garlic butter until melted, about 1 minute.
Step 9: Chop the parsley
Chop the parsley.
Step 10: Prepare the baking sheet
Line an unrimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and place a small bowl in the center.
Step 11: Prepare the dough
Unwrap the dough and turn it onto a floured surface.
Step 12: Cut the dough
Cut the dough into equal-sized pieces, about 24 total.
Step 13: Stuff with pepperoni and cheese
Flatten a piece of dough and place a slice of pepperoni and a piece of the mozzarella onto the center.
Step 14: Form a ball
Pull the dough around the pepperoni and cheese to form a ball.
Step 15: Arrange the wreath
Arrange the dough balls around the bowl on the parchment paper. Vary the size and placement as you wish.
Step 16: Let it rise
Remove the bowl. Cover the dough let and rise for another 30 minutes.
Step 17: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 18: Brush with garlic butter
Brush the wreath with half of the garlic butter.
Step 19: Bake the wreath
Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown and puffed.
Step 20: Add the parsley
Add the parsley to the remaining garlic butter.
Step 21: Brush with more garlic butter
Brush the remaining garlic butter over the baked wreath.
Step 22: Add garnish
Add rosemary and sundried tomatoes as garnish.
Step 23: Serve with marinara
Fill the small bowl with warm marinara sauce, set in the center of the wreath, and serve.
Can I make this pull-apart bread in advance?
If you want to save time before your holiday party, you can make the dough for this pull-apart wreath recipe ahead of time. Just store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days — though it's recommended that you use it within 48 hours. It's also suggested that you let it rise for about half an hour before refrigerating. It will rise while it's in the fridge, so be sure to use a spacious container. Let the dough rest on the counter for a few minutes before shaping into balls and continuing with the recipe.
Once the dough wreath has been assembled, you can also freeze it right on the baking tray covered in plastic wrap for up to 6 months. It will take a little longer to bake once you are ready to eat it. You can also freeze it after it has baked and cooled. Wrap it in plastic wrap and freeze on the baking sheet so it stays flat. Once the wreath is baked it can also be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days and then reheated in a 375 F oven until hot. Though it is best served hot so that the cheese is still gooey, it can be served at room temperature as well.
Can I adapt the fillings in this pull-apart bread?
The possibilities for stuffing this pull-apart wreath bread are endless! If you're a vegetarian you can replace the pepperoni with some extra sun-dried tomatoes or roasted red peppers. Spinach and artichoke dip also makes a great vegetarian stuffing. Simply scoop some of the dip onto the dough and wrap it up into a ball. This works best when the dip is cold, as it will be easier to scoop and will hold its shape better. You can also stuff the dough balls with cooked Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese. Ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese can also be used to make a calzone-style bread.
Different dips can also be used for this bread. Serve it with an alfredo sauce, vodka sauce, or a basil pesto. You can even make this tasty recipe for a special holiday breakfast. Fill it with breakfast sausage and scrambled eggs and serve it with maple syrup or homemade country gravy. You can make it ahead of time and throw it in the oven on Christmas morning for an easy and delicious breakfast treat that won't take you away from the holiday festivities.
- 2 ½ teaspoons active dry yeast
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 ½ cups flour
- 6 pieces mozzarella string cheese
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled
- Fresh parsley
- 24 slices pepperoni
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 1 ounce (about ½ cup) sundried tomatoes
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- Add the yeast, 1 teaspoon salt, and olive oil to 1 ½ cups warm water.
- After the yeast dissolves add in the flour and stir until it is incorporated.
- Knead the dough for a few minutes by hand.
- Cover with plastic wrap and let rise 1 hour or until doubled in size.
- Cut each string cheese into 4 equal pieces.
- Cube the butter and place in a small bowl.
- Grate or press the garlic over the butter and add the remaining teaspoon salt.
- Microwave the garlic butter until melted, about 1 minute.
- Chop the parsley.
- Line an unrimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and place a small bowl in the center.
- Unwrap the dough and turn it onto a floured surface.
- Cut the dough into equal-sized pieces, about 24 total.
- Flatten a piece of dough and place a slice of pepperoni and a piece of the mozzarella onto the center.
- Pull the dough around the pepperoni and cheese to form a ball.
- Arrange the dough balls around the bowl on the parchment paper. Vary the size and placement as you wish.
- Remove the bowl. Cover the dough and let rise for another 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Brush the wreath with half of the garlic butter.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown and puffed.
- Add the parsley to the remaining garlic butter.
- Brush the remaining garlic butter over the baked wreath.
- Add rosemary and sundried tomatoes as garnish.
- Fill the small bowl with warm marinara sauce, set in the center of the wreath, and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|1,160
|Total Fat
|82.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|35.4 g
|Trans Fat
|2.0 g
|Cholesterol
|176.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|65.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.0 g
|Total Sugars
|4.2 g
|Sodium
|2,026.0 mg
|Protein
|38.9 g