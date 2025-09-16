Beef Tenderloin Vs Filet Mignon: What's The Difference?

According to Penn State University, there are about eight primal and sub-primal mouthwatering cuts of beef: chuck, round, loin, rib, plate, flank, brisket, and shank. Tenderloin and filet mignon are known for their simplicity and prestige compared to other steak cuts, as both cuts are not densely marbled and typically contain less "beef" flavor, yet remain very supple and melt in your mouth. Although they are relatively cut from the same part of the animal, they are not the same thing. Let's crack the misconception of two of everyone's favorite beef cuts.

Tenderloin, also known as whole beef tenderloin, is as tender as its name suggests. Cut from the back half of the animal between the short loin and the sirloins, it's a long, large, tender piece of meat. If you're feeding a crowd, tenderloin is an exceptional cut for a special gathering, as it can be cut into steaks on the grill, made into the perfect holiday roast, or used for an easy Beef Wellington.

Filet mignon, however, is actually cut from the short loin end of the tenderloin. If you can believe it, it's even more delicate than the whole beef tenderloin. While both tenderloin and filet mignon may not fit the everyday budget, both cuts of meat are great choices, depending on the preparation method and occasion.