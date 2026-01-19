Easy Cheesy Tuna Puffs Recipe

Tuna puffs are a versatile appetizer, perfect for both a large party buffet or for a family meal alongside a bowl of soup or a salad. Consisting of a flavorful tuna fish mixture enclosed in flaky, rich puff pastry, the puffs can be made in a variety of shapes. If you like tuna salad, tuna melts, tuna cakes, and any dish made with delicious puff pastry, you'll love tuna puffs as well, as they channel all of the above dishes.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for cheesy tuna puffs that come together in less than an hour, with half that time passive waiting time as they bake. The foundation of the flavor is a mirepoix of onion, carrot, and celery cooked in the olive oil from the cans of oil-packed tuna, which reduces waste and gives the dish extra tuna flavor. Diced cheddar, herbs, spices, mayonnaise, and Dijon are mixed with the tuna before the mixture is used to fill puff pastry squares. Folding the puffs isn't difficult, but it takes a little time and pinching. Scroll down to our FAQ for alternative shape ideas if you prefer.

Once out of the oven, these tuna puffs are crispy and buttery on the outside, moist and flavorful on the inside with sharpness from Dijon and aromatic brightness from basil and parsley, and satisfyingly cheesy from the cheddar. Feel free to increase the amount of cheese if you like extra-cheesy treats. Either way, these tuna puffs are sure to be a crowd pleaser at your next event.