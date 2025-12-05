These Andouille Sausage Puffs Are The Ultimate Party Appetizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every host needs a recipe for a really good appetizer. Served at a time when guests are hungriest, appetizers are arguably the most important part of hosting a party, and a really good one can set the tone for the rest of the night. While you can never go wrong with a dip or a well-built charcuterie board, a freshly-baked welcome snack is the perfect way to impress guests a little extra, all while providing time for you to finish any complicated entrees in the kitchen.

This andouille sausage puffs with Cajun remoulade recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is the perfect way to welcome guests to a party or tide over a group of hungry sports fans until pizza arrives. The flaky, buttery layer of puff pastry provides the perfect textural contrast to the spicy, juicy baked andouille, which caramelizes into a rich and savory sausage while in the oven. Combined with a tangy, salty, creamy Cajun remoulade, these andouille sausage puffs are a sure way to keep guests satisfied (especially if your entree is taking longer than expected).