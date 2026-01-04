3-Ingredient Tomato Gnocchi Soup Recipe

While we wish we had the time to make elaborate, slow-cooked meals every day of the week, it's admittedly often that we need meals that come together quickly and easily on a busy weeknight. We could always turn to our favorite frozen dinners from Trader Joe's, but even the most delicious curries and bakes can get tiring and don't hold a candle to meals that are made fresh or from scratch. The solution is a perfect in-between: A meal made on the stove, but requiring only a few pre-packaged ingredients.

Using just three ingredients, this tomato gnocchi soup recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, creatively transforms jarred pasta sauce and fresh gnocchi into a rich, brothy, and satisfying soup. Similar to a minestrone or ribollita, the tomato base bursts with vibrant spicy flavor while the ingredients within provide it with plenty of substance. Featuring green, leafy spinach, spicy arrabbiata, and topped with crisped gnocchi croutons, this soup is filled with flavor and nutrients, and boasts a nice mix of textures from the combination of tender gnocchi within and crunchy gnocchi on top. Best of all, it comes together in barely 15 minutes — making it your newest weeknight hero, no freezer required.