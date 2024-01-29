Give Lasagna A Spicy Upgrade By Swapping Marinara For Arrabbiata Sauce

Lasagna is a favorite meal of many, and it's no surprise why. It is filled with hearty, satisfying ingredients like thick noodles and gooey cheese and it has a warm and comforting flavor that is at once nostalgic and layered — especially when cooked using a high-quality sauce. If your classic lasagna recipe is getting a bit too familiar for you, we have a recommendation that is sure to spice things up. All you need to do is replace the traditional tomato sauce with arrabbiata instead.

Arrabbiata sauce is a spicy Italian tomato sauce that can literally be translated as "angry sauce." It originated in the city of Rome and is very similar in ingredients and composition to your classic tomato sauce, except for the addition of fresh red pepper flakes. These flakes are what give the sauce its intense, fiery heat that engages your palate and stimulates your senses. This spice also helps to cut through the richness of classic lasagna with its heavy layers of cheese and meat. Being spicy isn't the only thing arrabbiata brings to the table, though; the presence of chili pepper flakes in the sauce also adds a subtle amount of smokiness that can make the dish even more exciting and sophisticated.