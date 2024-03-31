Celebration Of Spring Crostini Recipe

Once the long cold winter is over, our palates start to crave something fresh and bright. Luckily, at this time of year, Mother Nature has a few delicious vegetables coming up fast. Early in the spring, light green spring vegetables come into season, such as peas, asparagus, and mint. If you're looking for a simple way to combine all these flavors into one easy dish, this spring pea crostini is a true celebration of the season that you might want to try. This simple dish is equally great for a festive Easter brunch dish or as a light appetizer for lunch, dinner, or as part of an hors d'oeuvres spread at a gathering. This bright dish brings that "wow" factor with very little effort.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray walks us through the steps to make one of her favorite spring dishes. "In truth, the pea mixture in this recipe is not much different than one I use often for pasta. If you want, you can also re-use the mixture by adding it to freshly cooked pasta instead of topping the ricotta crostini," says Murray.