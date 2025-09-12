The Overlooked Vegetable That Has More Fiber Than You Might Have Thought

When you think of high-fiber foods, beans, lentils, and whole grains probably top the list. But there's one vegetable that's a sleeper fiber giant, lurking under the radar: the artichoke. This spiky, layered veggie actually delivers a serious boost of fiber, surpassing several fruits and vegetables we usually associate with digestive health. A cup of cooked artichoke packs around 10 grams of fiber, which is roughly ¼ of the daily recommended intake for adult men and ⅓ for adult women. That's more than you'd get from the same amount of other high-fiber veggies, including broccoli, sweet potatoes, or brussels sprouts.

Fiber plays a big role in keeping digestion regular, but it also helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports heart health, and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. That makes artichokes a great choice for anyone looking to manage their appetite in a natural, satisfying way, or for folks who are sick of the same key fiber players. Plus, because the vegetable is hearty and versatile, it can be prepared in many different ways. Whether they're grilled, steamed whole with a dipping sauce, roasted until crispy, or blended into spinach and artichoke dip, artichokes sneak in more fiber and flavor than you might expect, making them a smart addition to your rotation.