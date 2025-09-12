The Overlooked Vegetable That Has More Fiber Than You Might Have Thought
When you think of high-fiber foods, beans, lentils, and whole grains probably top the list. But there's one vegetable that's a sleeper fiber giant, lurking under the radar: the artichoke. This spiky, layered veggie actually delivers a serious boost of fiber, surpassing several fruits and vegetables we usually associate with digestive health. A cup of cooked artichoke packs around 10 grams of fiber, which is roughly ¼ of the daily recommended intake for adult men and ⅓ for adult women. That's more than you'd get from the same amount of other high-fiber veggies, including broccoli, sweet potatoes, or brussels sprouts.
Fiber plays a big role in keeping digestion regular, but it also helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports heart health, and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. That makes artichokes a great choice for anyone looking to manage their appetite in a natural, satisfying way, or for folks who are sick of the same key fiber players. Plus, because the vegetable is hearty and versatile, it can be prepared in many different ways. Whether they're grilled, steamed whole with a dipping sauce, roasted until crispy, or blended into spinach and artichoke dip, artichokes sneak in more fiber and flavor than you might expect, making them a smart addition to your rotation.
Why artichokes are a nutritional win
Fiber may be artichokes' standout feature, but it's hardly their only selling point. These vegetables are also packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that give them a wider health halo. Another benefit is that artichokes are naturally low in calories but high in volume. With just 60 calories per serving, artichokes are one of those foods that feel indulgent without adding much to your daily calorie count. They also contain prebiotics — types of bacteria that improve digestion and support overall gut health. A 2018 study even suggests that regular consumption of artichokes may help lower LDL cholesterol levels.
So, while your only prior association with artichokes might be exclusive to the can with spinach artichoke dip, reaching for the fresh ones at the grocery store can switch things up taste-wise as you try to enrich your diet with fiber. Whether it's in a roasted artichoke and white bean salad, on an extra cheesy spinach and artichoke pizza, or repurposed as a bagel topping, artichokes are a delicious, nutrient-dense choice with a lot of benefits.