Repurpose Leftover Spinach And Artichoke Dip Into A Bagel Topping

You have two options to dollop leftover spinach and artichoke dip on a bagel. Use it straight out of the refrigerator if you want a cold topping similar to classic cream cheese. Consider removing the hard layer of cheese on top of the dip if your version has it. Otherwise, it's similar to that cold spinach dip many of us ate from a bread bowl at family gatherings.

There's also a strong case to heat up the leftovers and serve it warm on a bagel. For anyone who prefers a toasted bagel, line a baking sheet with parchment paper, spread some of the cold dip on top of each bagel half, add some mozzarella cheese, then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about six to eight minutes. This is also a great option if you want to add crispy bacon or eggs to the bagel to make a breakfast sandwich. To top it off, consider red chili flakes for a touch of heat, sliced tomato to balance out the rich dip, or a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning.

To try this hack with homemade bagels (since you're using a dish that was already in the fridge), try Tasting Table's homemade sesame bagels recipe. And for anyone who doesn't already have leftover spinach dip to use up, serve our slow-cooker spinach and artichoke dip or creamy spinach dip to family or dinner guests — and reserve some for tomorrow morning's bagel.