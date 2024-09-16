For The Best Deviled Eggs, Be Sure To Avoid This Mistake

For those who love them, deviled eggs are anything but devilish. As a classic and comforting appetizer, they're the sign of a good party, and their nostalgic essence makes them a great conversation-starter, too. Whether they've been sprinkled with paprika or been given a major upgrade with all the ingredients of Mexican street corn, the beauty of deviled eggs is the endless opportunity for customization. But before making them all nice and pretty, it's important that the core recipe for them has been executed properly from the very beginning, starting with the eggs you choose to use for them. While there's nothing better than super fresh eggs from the farmer's market, using those eggs in your deviled eggs recipe is actually a mistake, as the shells will be especially difficult to peel.

When eggs are fresh, the albumen, otherwise known as the egg white, has a very low pH due to the production of CO2. The presence of CO2 makes the egg white acidic. The inner membrane of the egg, which is that thin layer between the white and the shell, is harder to break due to this acidity. Therefore, when the egg is fresh, this leads to a strong bonding between the white and the membrane — and if you've ever tried to peel a boiled fresh egg, you know that this is a super tight bond, as the egg is difficult to peel. Overtime, this bond becomes looser, so try to wait to boil your eggs for few days for the smoothest results.