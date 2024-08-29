Give Deviled Eggs A Major Upgrade With All The Ingredients Of Mexican Street Corn
Like many everlasting staples of modern society, deviled eggs have their origins in ancient Rome, and the dish has continued to evolve over centuries. Deviled eggs are a popular party food across the country, from pastel-hued Easter brunch appetizers to DIY deviled egg bars, due to their range of creative variations and the fact that they can be made a few days ahead of time. Start with a classic, easy deviled eggs recipe as a base to build and expand upon. Once you have the basics of deviled eggs down, you can play around and experiment in any way you like. For example, take inspiration from our grilled Mexican street corn recipe and give deviled eggs a major upgrade by leaning into the main ingredients: roasted corn kernels, lime juice, cotija cheese, and chili powder.
While they are similar dishes, both often referred to as "Mexican street corn," there are differences between elote and esquites, mostly in the assembly and presentation of the dishes, although their ingredients are similar. Elote is served as a whole ear of corn, while esquites are usually served in a cup with a spoon. For Mexican street corn-inspired deviled eggs, there are a few essential ingredients to change. Swap the crème fraîche for sour cream or the classic crema Mexicana, and exclude Dijon mustard and black pepper. Make sure to be generous with the mayonnaise and lime juice. Use chopped fresh cilantro in place of fresh dill, and you can even garnish each finished egg with a single cilantro leaf if you're feeling fancy.
How to make Mexican street corn-inspired deviled eggs
Preparing deviled eggs with a Mexican street corn twist is pretty straightforward, especially if you're aware of these 15 deviled egg hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. You can cut them in half and remove both halves of the yolk, or try your hand at the viral slicing trick that makes preparing deviled eggs so much easier. When adding ingredients to the yolks, like jalapeños or cotija cheese, make sure they are chopped or crumbled as finely as possible to ensure a smooth look and pleasant mouthfeel. As with any deviled egg recipe, make sure you taste the filling before assembling the eggs.
Rather than trying to squeeze the chunky corn kernels out of a narrow piping bag opening, we suggest omitting the corn from the yolk mixture itself. After you've piped out the filling into each egg cavity, carefully grab the bottom of one deviled egg and dip the yolk side directly into a bowl of the roasted corn kernels, applying very light pressure downward. This will allow a good number of kernels to adhere directly to the yolk mixture rather than trying to spoon a few on top and hoping they stick. Repeat with the remaining eggs, then top the entire platter with more finely crumbled cotija cheese, chili powder, chopped cilantro, and sliced scallions. Finish it all off with a big squeeze of fresh lime juice. Serve with a bottle of Mexican-style hot sauce on the side for guests who like things spicy.