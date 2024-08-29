Give Deviled Eggs A Major Upgrade With All The Ingredients Of Mexican Street Corn

Like many everlasting staples of modern society, deviled eggs have their origins in ancient Rome, and the dish has continued to evolve over centuries. Deviled eggs are a popular party food across the country, from pastel-hued Easter brunch appetizers to DIY deviled egg bars, due to their range of creative variations and the fact that they can be made a few days ahead of time. Start with a classic, easy deviled eggs recipe as a base to build and expand upon. Once you have the basics of deviled eggs down, you can play around and experiment in any way you like. For example, take inspiration from our grilled Mexican street corn recipe and give deviled eggs a major upgrade by leaning into the main ingredients: roasted corn kernels, lime juice, cotija cheese, and chili powder.

While they are similar dishes, both often referred to as "Mexican street corn," there are differences between elote and esquites, mostly in the assembly and presentation of the dishes, although their ingredients are similar. Elote is served as a whole ear of corn, while esquites are usually served in a cup with a spoon. For Mexican street corn-inspired deviled eggs, there are a few essential ingredients to change. Swap the crème fraîche for sour cream or the classic crema Mexicana, and exclude Dijon mustard and black pepper. Make sure to be generous with the mayonnaise and lime juice. Use chopped fresh cilantro in place of fresh dill, and you can even garnish each finished egg with a single cilantro leaf if you're feeling fancy.