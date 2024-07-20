Let Your Guests Get Creative With A Deviled Egg Bar

In addition to scattering drink stations around your home to help guests drink freely and mingle, we have another idea that can bring inspired, creative entertaining to your next party: A deviled egg bar. While a pretty tray of neatly arranged deviled eggs can be quickly snatched up by those looking for a satisfying nosh, setting up a station of different fillings for guests to mix, match, and choose their preferred ingredients can turn a standard party into a more unique and memorable experience.

Prepare a deviled egg salad to set into a bowl for your friends to scoop from, or set out chilled bags of filling for guests to pipe into halved egg whites. Alternatively, you can fill the eggs for your guests to top as they wish with powdery sprinkles of smoked paprika, drizzles of hot sauce, or chopped chives. An assortment of ingredients can be arranged into small dishes for guests to experiment with toppings and flavor combinations.