Everything Bagel Pigs In A Blanket Are Game Day-Worthy

When preparing a game day spread, I typically prepare bite-sized snacks and crave-worthy dips that guests can linger around while catching glimpses of the game. I'll begin with a few easy, 3-ingredient appetizers, a couple warm dips, and maybe even a vegan option or two, then fill in the rest with my favorite sides and snacks from Trader Joe's. Pigs in a blanket are a party snack anybody can love (excluding, of course, vegetarians) and require hardly any ingredients to put together. Warm, savory miniature hot dogs wrapped in a flaky blanket of croissant, the bite-sized party snack is an instant hit and a filling option for game days like Super Bowl Sunday.

This everything bagel pig in a blanket recipe is a simple, classic pig in a blanket with the addition of the ever-popular everything bagel seasoning, which is typically found — you guessed it — on everything bagels. If you haven't quite jumped on the trend yet and don't have a jar of the seasoning at home, I wrote the recipe to include a quick homemade batch that can be used for any recipe (I especially like it sprinkled on cucumbers with cream cheese and lox). A great way to switch up your spread without straying too far from the classics, this recipe is the perfect go-to for any game day snack table.