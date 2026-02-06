Everything Bagel Pigs In A Blanket Are Game Day-Worthy
When preparing a game day spread, I typically prepare bite-sized snacks and crave-worthy dips that guests can linger around while catching glimpses of the game. I'll begin with a few easy, 3-ingredient appetizers, a couple warm dips, and maybe even a vegan option or two, then fill in the rest with my favorite sides and snacks from Trader Joe's. Pigs in a blanket are a party snack anybody can love (excluding, of course, vegetarians) and require hardly any ingredients to put together. Warm, savory miniature hot dogs wrapped in a flaky blanket of croissant, the bite-sized party snack is an instant hit and a filling option for game days like Super Bowl Sunday.
This everything bagel pig in a blanket recipe is a simple, classic pig in a blanket with the addition of the ever-popular everything bagel seasoning, which is typically found — you guessed it — on everything bagels. If you haven't quite jumped on the trend yet and don't have a jar of the seasoning at home, I wrote the recipe to include a quick homemade batch that can be used for any recipe (I especially like it sprinkled on cucumbers with cream cheese and lox). A great way to switch up your spread without straying too far from the classics, this recipe is the perfect go-to for any game day snack table.
The ingredients you need for making everything bagel pigs in a blanket
To make your own everything bagel seasoning blend, you'll need both black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic granules, onion granules, and a flaky salt like Maldon sea salt. The sesame seeds don't need to be toasted, since the seasoning will be toasted in the oven while the sausage rolls bake. From there, you'll just need cocktail sausages, which can be found near other cased sausages, an egg, and a sheet of flat croissant dough.
What can I serve with pigs in a blanket for a game-day spread?
Our everything bagel pigs in a blanket are a bite-sized party snack that will be an instant hit for game days and that come together in about half an hour.
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons white sesame seeds
- 2 teaspoons black sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic granules
- 1 teaspoon minced onion granules
- ½ teaspoon flaky salt
- 1 (8-ounce) canister crescent roll dough sheet
- 24 cocktail sausages
- 1 egg, beaten
Directions
- In a small bowl, combine the sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic granules, onion granules, and flaky salt.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Separate the dough into 24 rectangles by firsts cutting 12 strips lengthwise, then slicing through the center of the dough.
- Place a cocktail sausage on each rectangle and roll to encase the sausage in a tight coil of dough.
- Place the sausage rolls on a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush with beaten egg.
- Sprinkle the dough with the homemade everything bagel mixture.
- Bake for 15 minutes, until browned and puffed.
- Serve the pigs in a blanket.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|411
|Total Fat
|27.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|96.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|2.8 g
|Sodium
|983.2 mg
|Protein
|20.4 g
What sauce should I serve with everything bagel pigs in a blanket?
Because the everything bagel seasoning is a salty, savory complement to the croissant dough, almost any sauce will work well with these sausage rolls. I like to serve these with a mayonnaise-based sauce made with mayo, Dijon mustard, and scallions, which adds a tangy, sharp flavor that complements the salty seasoning. You could remove the mayonnaise and add honey for a honey mustard sauce instead, upping the tang and adding a little sweetness — or swap the honey for maple syrup for a brunch-appropriate version.
You could also go in a different direction and pair the pigs in a blanket with barbecue sauce. For this, I like the creaminess of a gold barbecue sauce, which complements the flaky croissant without overwhelming the buttery flavor. When in doubt, you can also always use ketchup, the tried-and-true pairing to any pigs in a blanket, seasoning and all.
Can I use a different meat inside pigs in a blanket?
These sausage rolls use cocktail sausages, which are sold already portioned to the perfect appetizer size. You don't need to limit yourself to these sausages, though: There are plenty of alternatives, and even some unique ways to incorporate veggies. For direct swaps, try Italian sausage, chicken sausage, or breakfast sausage, browned before rolling into the dough. For vegetarian, try rolling carrots inside of the dough, roasting the baby carrots for 15 to 20 minutes until soft and tender.
To take full advantage of the everything bagel-seasoned exterior, you can also roll breakfast proteins into the croissant dough instead of using hot dog-like sausages. To replicate a bagel and lox, roll the croissant dough with pieces of smoked salmon and slivers of red onion before baking to flaky and golden brown. You can also roll breakfast sausages with eggs and cheese for a New York bodega-style pig in a blanket, complete with a generous helping of everything bagel seasoning on top.