Use Carrots For A Vegetarian-Friendly Pigs In A Blanket

Proust had his madeleines, I have my pigs in a blanket: Nothing quite evokes childhood-favorite fare for me like the meat-and-bread finger food. We'd gather around the kitchen counter, wrap up tiny sausages using canned crescent rolls, and delight in dipping the finished product in barbecue sauce and mustard. But since going vegetarian, I've stumbled on only one truly ingenious hack to enjoy meat-free pigs in a blanket.

For a vegetarian-friendly take, swap out sausage for carrots. Carrots work in lieu of sausage for a number of compelling reasons. The first and most obvious are the root vegetable's shape and color: baby carrots are just the right size and color to emulate that mini sausage look. But carrots also bring a hearty texture and a mix of sweet and earthy flavor that provides a tasty and substantial alternative.

Crafting these crafty veggie blankets is simple but has plenty of opportunity for elaboration. Lightly coat your carrots in a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. Carrots will take too long to roast within the blanket, so pre-roasting them for 20 to 30 minutes is advisable to achieve tenderness without mush. Once roasted and cooled, wrap the carrots in your crescent roll dough and cook them in the oven for about 12 to 15 minutes. This should be enough time to turn the dough a pleasing golden-brown color, though feel free to tweak oven time depending on your preferences.