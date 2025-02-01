25 Vegan Appetizers To Serve At Your Super Bowl Party

As more and more people hop on the vegan train, or at least attempt to eat more fruits and vegetables, foods like cauliflower wings and barbecued mushrooms have become more accepted. Even folks overtly resisting the vegan movement can't pull themselves away from a bowl of spicy guacamole, freshly made salsa, or hot-from-the-oven French bread, all of which happen to be 100% plant-based foods. So, if you're throwing a Super Bowl party this year and have a few vegan guests, or even just a group of people who really appreciate their fruits and veggies, then look no further than this list of vegan appetizers to serve at your Super Bowl party.

If you're vegan but your guests aren't, then you'll want to make sure to offer a few classics that don't scream "vegan" for those who might be a little more skeptical. Furthermore, there's no need to label everything as vegan. Some folks are a little resistant to new concepts but might not even notice that something doesn't have meat or dairy in it unless it's flagged. Because plant-based food might contain unsuspecting ingredients like cashews or mushrooms, be sure to alert any guests who have allergies. Most importantly, be sure there is enough food. Fruits and vegetables tend to be less calorie-dense than meats and cheeses, so load up those platters to the brim so there is enough to go around. By the end of the night, your guests will be licking their fingers and asking you for your secret recipes.

