25 Vegan Appetizers To Serve At Your Super Bowl Party
As more and more people hop on the vegan train, or at least attempt to eat more fruits and vegetables, foods like cauliflower wings and barbecued mushrooms have become more accepted. Even folks overtly resisting the vegan movement can't pull themselves away from a bowl of spicy guacamole, freshly made salsa, or hot-from-the-oven French bread, all of which happen to be 100% plant-based foods. So, if you're throwing a Super Bowl party this year and have a few vegan guests, or even just a group of people who really appreciate their fruits and veggies, then look no further than this list of vegan appetizers to serve at your Super Bowl party.
If you're vegan but your guests aren't, then you'll want to make sure to offer a few classics that don't scream "vegan" for those who might be a little more skeptical. Furthermore, there's no need to label everything as vegan. Some folks are a little resistant to new concepts but might not even notice that something doesn't have meat or dairy in it unless it's flagged. Because plant-based food might contain unsuspecting ingredients like cashews or mushrooms, be sure to alert any guests who have allergies. Most importantly, be sure there is enough food. Fruits and vegetables tend to be less calorie-dense than meats and cheeses, so load up those platters to the brim so there is enough to go around. By the end of the night, your guests will be licking their fingers and asking you for your secret recipes.
Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich
Everyone loves barbecue pulled pork sliders, heaped with spicy and crunchy coleslaw to balance out the sweet and sticky sauce. And luckily there are a few different methods to make the classic recipe vegan. Jackfruit is a wonderful substitution for pulled pork as its texture is very similar, and its flavor is rather neutral, which allows the sauce to take over. We love this recipe because it's straightforward and comes together much quicker than the meat version that requires slow cooking. Serve on mini toasted potato buns, and be sure you have enough napkins to go around.
Crave-Worthy Guacamole
Even that meat-loving, "I could never be vegan" uncle who gives you a hard time for your veggie platter loves a good guac and chip combo. It's classically popular and doesn't read as "vegan" for any skeptics out there. What makes this particular recipe so crave-worthy is the use of fresh garlic. It's easy to get stuck in the garlic powder rut, but something about the freshly minced garlic in combination with the heavy use of lime juice just makes this recipe sing. Be sure to reserve some cilantro and a lime wedge as garnish.
Sticky Garlic Cauliflower Wings
Even the Buffalo Wild Wings chain is serving up crunchy and sticky cauliflower wings these days. In fact, it's hard to find a sports bar or pub that hasn't leaned into the trend. And while the texture of Buffalo cauliflower wings is different than the chicken version, there is just something so delicious about them. This recipe uses an Asian-style sticky sweet garlic sauce made from soy sauce, garlic, chili, and sesame. Just swap out the honey with maple syrup or agave to make it vegan. Our favorite surprise ingredient is chickpea flour, which creates a crispy coating for each wing.
Gluten-Free Garlic and Herb Crackers
These vegan crackers just happen to be gluten-free, but you'd never guess they are allergy-friendly as they taste just like the real thing (dare I say better?). Almond flour and freshly minced herbs are the star ingredients, one providing texture and the other flavor. The fresh herbs contribute not only to the botanical taste but also to the whimsical appearance. You'll need a pizza cutter, parchment paper, and a rolling pin, but the extra effort is worth it for the outcome. Serve these crackers with dip or a high-quality spreadable vegan cheese.
Vegan Seven-Layer Dip
No Super Bowl party is complete without a seven-layer dip. It's just a fact. Luckily, this vegan version is just as savory and delicious with almost every layer made from scratch. The tangy tofu sour cream in itself is a recipe that you'll hold on to well past football season, and the vegan queso is power-packed with spices. A high-speed blender works best for this recipe, and although the ingredients list is long, the extra effort is well worth it. Sturdy corn chips work best for serving.
Fire-Roasted Salsa
Nobody, and I mean nobody, can argue that salsa isn't a universal favorite. You would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't like mild salsa, so it's a safe bet when it comes to selecting your Super Bowl appetizer menu. In addition, this particular recipe is straightforward (don't worry, you won't be fire-roasting the tomatoes yourself). Simply swap out the honey for maple syrup or agave to make it vegan, and alter the level of spice by adding more or less diced jalapeño. This recipe requires a food processor and about 15 minutes of prep.
Vegan Refried Lentil Nachos
If you're going to narrow down your list of recipes and go with the minimalist method, then you should really consider focusing your attention on these nachos. They're bursting with flavor between the fresh herbs and aromatic spices. Be sure to soak those cashews until they are soft for the vegan cashew cheese sauce. We recommend garnishing with a little nutritional yeast after they come out of the oven for an extra cheesy nip. Don't be shy about loading on the toppings. Just make sure your chips can handle the weight.
Creamy Vegan Dill Dip
If you're in the market for something refreshing and unique and miss the tangy and herby flavors of ranch dressing, then turn your attention toward this creamy dill dip recipe. It's avocado-based but won't compete with your guacamole as the use of fresh dill and parsley gives it a whole new flair. Use a blender for best results and vary the amount of herbs you add based on your personal preference. In just 30 seconds you'll have a tangy, fresh, herby dip for veggies, bread, chips, crackers, or Buffalo cauliflower wings.
Vegan Meatballs
Little meatballs on skewers are always a welcome surprise at any gathering. It's a food that wouldn't normally be considered finger food, but when you drop a toothpick in there, BAM! It's an instant appetizer. These Vegan Meatballs are made with a base of tempeh, which requires a bit of expertise to work with, but the herbs and spices are what really help it to sing. Be sure to steam your tempeh before mixing it in with the other ingredients to reduce any bitterness. Serve these meatless balls with tomato sauce and vegan parmesan. You can also opt for a vegan gravy.
Simple Creamy Hummus
Luckily, hummus is one of those fairly universally loved dips that tends to go well with anything from veggies to crackers to pita. This dip also gets bonus points because it's protein-packed and hearty, which can help to ensure nobody leaves hungry. This is also a simpler recipe compared with some of the others. It takes little time to prep and clean up. Grab your food processor, and spring for fresh, high-quality extra virgin olive oil. Blend it a little longer than you think you'll need to in order to ensure extra creaminess.
Classic Dill Pickles
Although your guests might not sit there and chow down on a bowl of pickles, these dills make for great palate cleansers and will give your taste buds a break from many of the oily and fatty foods associated with the Super Bowl. Fresh pickles are a top-tier treat that can bring your party vibe up a notch. Just note that these pickles must be made in advance, which at the end of the day is probably a good thing considering all the cooking you'll be doing on game day.
Vegan Deviled Eggs
Although you don't often see the words "vegan" and "eggs" in the same sentence, you'll be surprised by how much this appetizer makes sense. These vegan bites even look like real deviled eggs. Simply use small Yukon gold potatoes instead of hard-boiled eggs. Using black salt will change your vegan recipes forever since it helps to bring that familiar sulfur egginess scent and flavor while turmeric can help to color the "yolk." Consider using Follow Your Heart vegan mayonnaise as it closely resembles the real thing.
Crispy Stuffed Aloo Tikki
Just because the Super Bowl is a wildly American celebration, that doesn't mean we can't pull from incredible recipes from around the world. The United States is one big combination of cultures, so adding some variety to your Super Bowl spread feels appropriate. Aloo Tikki is an Indian potato patty dish, and this recipe is stuffed to the brim with spices. Be sure to serve with a dipping sauce like chutney, and make plenty because this platter will be empty in a heartbeat.
Vegan Tahini Ranch Dressing
Yes, your table is packed with pretzels, onion rings, potato chips, and cauliflower wings. But none of those foods are complete without a proper dipping sauce. Ranch dressing is a classic, but it's laden with buttermilk. Make this vegan tahini version instead, and you'll never go back to Hidden Valley again. Try using Forger's plant-based yogurt for a fresh tangy flavor. The tahini makes it dense and extra creamy, so add more if the mouthfeel is a bit lacking in heaviness. This dip can cater to many of the traditional Super Bowl appetizers you've likely prepared. It's a universal favorite.
Easy French Bread
If you plan on serving bruschetta, sliders, cheeze dip, or crostini, then you need to be making your French bread from scratch. Yes, it can be intimidating for those who aren't regular bakers, but French bread is a great place to start. Plus, your house will smell amazing! This particular recipe is straightforward and simple and delivers an ultra-fluffy baguette. Keep it warm in the oven until your guests arrive, then fold it into a cloth napkin in a basket until your guests are ready to rip it apart.
Smoky and Creamy Sweet Potato Dip
Okay, so this one might not be everyone's cup of tea, mostly because it's not a classic Super Bowl appetizer. However, it does deserve a spot on the table because its smoky essence and naturally sweet flavoring go so well with cauliflower wings. Sweet potatoes are underrated, and here is your opportunity to give them the spotlight in a hearty and satisfying way. Serve with hearty chips, toast points, or raw veggies.
Vegan Barbecue Pulled Mushroom Sliders
When it comes to vegan ingredients that can be made into meat alternatives, mushrooms are the real MVP. King oyster mushrooms, in particular, are so versatile that they can be made into anything from vegan scallops to plant-based pulled pork. Once shredded, king oyster mushrooms hold that same chewy texture and meaty mouthfeel. Pulled mushroom sliders are beyond convincing, and coupled with the crunchy slaw, they are unforgettable. Shred the stems with your hands or with a fork for best results.
5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus
Looking for a protein-packed, hearty, and flavorful dip to serve at your Super Bowl party? Give edamame a chance. These beans are dying to be put into play on game day. We love this particular recipe because it's so quick and easy to make. The frozen and pre-shelled beans make prep a breeze, and the lemon juice and fresh garlic give the dip a punch. Serve with veggies, chips, or pita bread. Reduce the amount of time you blend it for a chunkier texture.
Air Fryer Samosa
By the end of the day, your blender might be crying for a break, so it's time to turn your attention to the air fryer. Not only is it a healthier option than deep frying, but the air fryer works much quicker than an oven so these samosas will be ready in no time. Use frozen puff pastry sheets (just be sure they are vegan), and simmer up that filling on your stovetop. These hearty appetizers are served best with a chutney or creamy spiced sauce.
Lemony Artichoke Crostini
If you're looking to take your offerings up a notch beyond the basic chips and dip, consider a chunky spread over crostini. The extra effort will be worth it in the long run because who doesn't like fancy toast heaping with flavor? The dip itself doesn't require much work, especially if you use canned or frozen artichoke hearts. Consider making your baguette from scratch for an added wow factor. The freshly minced chives help to bring a delicate pop of herby onion, and the aesthetic of this topping is beyond beautiful.
Jalapeño-Lime Three Bean Salad
Vegans are known for their beans, but in their defense beans are just so versatile, and let's face it ... inexpensive. Consider bringing the heat with this tangy three bean salad hiding a surprisingly refreshing ingredient. Cucumber helps to balance the spiciness of the jalapeño while also adding a crunch for texture variety. Take your time rinsing those beans because any leftover murky starch will just sully the aesthetic of the dish. Don't be shy when adding the lime and vinegar, and serve with sturdy corn chips. We love a lettuce-less salad.
Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes
Don't forget dessert! Often, folks are nervous about vegan baking, but rest assured these cupcakes taste just like the real thing. The applesauce works as both a binder and a sweetener and can help bring moisture to the dessert. Use an electric mixer for best results, and follow the recipe closely. If you're feeling creative, channel that energy toward decorating the tops of your cupcakes. Consider making little football designs in vegan icing, or simply use sprinkles with your team's colors. You can also buy football-themed cupcake liners or more decorative wrappers, or perhaps you can let your guests decorate their own cupcakes.
Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes
Chocolate just makes sense when we're talking about festive football desserts. Although chocolate cupcakes aren't shaped like footballs, they do have some resemblance, so decorating them is easy with a simple icing design that looks like white laces across the top. This chocolate cupcake recipe couldn't get any easier. Consider taste-testing your vegan butter before using it, as it tends to vary greatly in flavor by brand. Go heavy on the cocoa powder if you are a super-fan, and be sure to mash that banana into oblivion (this will help you avoid surprise lumps). Select an extra-ripe banana for extra sweetness.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
There's a reason people serve cookies at Super Bowl parties. They are low-mess finger foods, meaning you won't have to run around picking up cupcake wrappers or paper plates smeared with chocolate icing. These particular cookies are nice and sturdy and are heavy with chocolate chips. The coconut sugar adds a caramel-like flavor, similar to brown sugar. Pile the warm cookies on a platter, and top them with some flaky sea salt. The recipe yield is 24 cookies, but you should expect your guests to have at least a few each.
Plant-Based Chocolate Caramel Tofu Mousse
Your typical football parties are rough and tumble. But that doesn't mean your party has to be all beer and Lay's potato chips. Single-serve pudding cups could be just what your party needs to be just as classy as you are, and these chocolate caramel mini mousses deliver. With just eight ingredients, this mousse is quick to whip together. Double-check that you're using vegan dark chocolate, and give the mousse at least one hour to set before serving. However, you can make it the night before and let it set for longer without compromising the texture.