12 Expert Tips When Cooking With Tempeh

For those of you who have not been formally introduced, tempeh is tofu's less popular but just as tasty cousin. It's essentially a less processed version of tofu, which is already minimally processed. It varies from tofu in texture, taste, and form, but is just as versatile. Known for its unique texture, tempeh is chewy, lumpy, crumbly, and — depending on how it's cooked — can crisp up nicely. It's often used as a meat replacer in stir-fries, salads, sandwiches, or even pasta dishes. Because it's not a common refrigerator staple in the United States, it can be forgotten or deemed intimidating to work with. Luckily, I've laid out some expert tips when cooking with tempeh so you can jump in like a pro.

Advertisement

As a plant-based chef and recipe designer with a Cornell certification in plant-based nutrition, I have found myself tangled up with tempeh on many occasions. When I first transitioned to a plant-based and vegan diet over eight years ago, I found tempeh to be intimidating to work with, bitter, and starchy. Today, I use it weekly and enjoy its incredible versatility. As someone who's reluctant to use processed meat alternatives, tempeh is a perfect option for a protein-rich, whole food that is minimally processed and so delicious. It's a vehicle for flavor and can help to elevate just about any savory meal. If you've been curious about the lumpy soy product, it's time to get those toes wet. Grab a pack of tempeh and let's jump in together.

Advertisement