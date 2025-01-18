12 Expert Tips When Cooking With Tempeh
For those of you who have not been formally introduced, tempeh is tofu's less popular but just as tasty cousin. It's essentially a less processed version of tofu, which is already minimally processed. It varies from tofu in texture, taste, and form, but is just as versatile. Known for its unique texture, tempeh is chewy, lumpy, crumbly, and — depending on how it's cooked — can crisp up nicely. It's often used as a meat replacer in stir-fries, salads, sandwiches, or even pasta dishes. Because it's not a common refrigerator staple in the United States, it can be forgotten or deemed intimidating to work with. Luckily, I've laid out some expert tips when cooking with tempeh so you can jump in like a pro.
As a plant-based chef and recipe designer with a Cornell certification in plant-based nutrition, I have found myself tangled up with tempeh on many occasions. When I first transitioned to a plant-based and vegan diet over eight years ago, I found tempeh to be intimidating to work with, bitter, and starchy. Today, I use it weekly and enjoy its incredible versatility. As someone who's reluctant to use processed meat alternatives, tempeh is a perfect option for a protein-rich, whole food that is minimally processed and so delicious. It's a vehicle for flavor and can help to elevate just about any savory meal. If you've been curious about the lumpy soy product, it's time to get those toes wet. Grab a pack of tempeh and let's jump in together.
1. Steam it first
Did you attempt to make your own tempeh and find it to be bitter? Maybe your friend was experimenting with the soybean product, and you deemed it "not your thing" because something just tasted off. You aren't wrong, tempeh is bitter. However, there is an expert tip that can remove all bitterness from the tempeh and leave you with a more neutral product to work with. Before you marinate, cook, or even cut up your tempeh, steam it first.
You can steam tempeh using several methods, some simple and some more complicated. If I'm feeling lazy, I'll just pop it in the microwave sitting in a heat-safe container with a little bit of water. I let it heat up and bubble for about two minutes, or until most of the water has steamed away. Another simple method is to just throw it in a pan with some water and let it simmer for a few minutes. You can also use a steamer basket, or even boil it. You'll want to do this even if you plan on cooking it fully in the oven, on the stovetop, or even if you plan to use it raw. Similar to eggplant that needs to sweat before being cooked, steaming tempeh is a must. It's an easy tip when working with tempeh that can save your dish.
2. Go heavy on the sauce
Unpopular opinion here, but I'd eat tofu plain and raw. Maybe that's just eight years of veganism talking. Tempeh, however, needs a sauce. It has a reputation for being dry, starchy, chewy, and bland. You wouldn't eat chicken without even a little salt and pepper, would you? Tempeh can be anything you want it to be since the flavor is in the hands of the cook. So, if your tempeh is bland, that's on you my friend. Not sure when to marinate tempeh and when to leave it alone? Unless you're making a broth-based dish, roll up your sleeves and start whipping up some marinade.
When selecting a marinade, you can choose anything from a tofu marinade to an oil-based salad dressing and even a meat marinade. Try to use an acidic component, lots of spices, oil, and a hint of sweetness. Salt is a must (unless you're living a salt-free lifestyle) and you can opt for tamari or miso as an alternative to add umami. Let your tempeh marinate overnight, or even use a vacuum sealer to help penetrate the tempeh with sauce. Reserve some sauce to cook your tempeh in, or add after it's been cooked. The more sauce the better.
3. Select the variety that fits your dish
Did you know there are different varieties of tempeh? Although most are gluten-free, some contain grains like barley. So, if you're gluten-sensitive or have celiac be sure to read that label carefully. Sometimes flaxseed or other ingredients are added to provide texture and flavor, but I prefer to use a simpler variety containing only soybeans and the fungus that is added during fermentation. This decision is all about personal preference, how it will pair with your recipe, and potential allergens.
Tempeh has been around for centuries and is an ancient food from Indonesia, so it's had time to morph and develop around the world. The seven main types of tempeh use a variety of beans beyond soy. Jack beans, mung beans, and velvet beans are commonly used, and other ingredients like okara have been included in tempeh production. However, in the United States, it's likely that your selection will be limited to soybeans, with or without added grains and seeds if you're lucky. When buying tempeh, you'll find it refrigerated near the tofu in your local grocery store. Depending on what part of the country you live in, you may need to find a specialty market or health food store, but it's becoming more common as the plant-based movement grows.
4. Work with its unique appearance
Oh darn, you just bought your first pack of tempeh, opened it up, and it's covered in discolored mold-like spots. Don't throw it out just yet. Tempeh, as a matter of fact, is supposed to look like that. Each pack is unique, so sometimes it has grey and black splotches that seem to randomly appear on parts of the tempeh. There is white coloring that is webbed throughout, and the overall color for your standard pack of tempeh is light with a beige or tan hue. If the color is off-putting, be sure to load on the dark sauces, or brown it in your pan. The discoloration will be much less noticeable.
By the way, you weren't wrong. Those black patches are, in fact, mold. But don't worry, like blue cheese or anything fermented, this mold is all a part of the process. It's a fungus called Rhizopus oligosporus and it's what makes tempeh more than just a cluster of soybeans smushed together. If you're worried that something is wrong with your tempeh, be sure to check of any tearing in the package and double-check the expiration date. Feel for a slimy texture or a strong bad smell. If you see fuzzy mold growing on the tempeh, that's a red flag. Go with your gut, but don't be scared off by tempeh's varying coloration.
5. Grill or smoke it like you would meat
Don't throw out your grill just because you're eating less meat (or no meat at all). Grilling season is just as important for veggie lovers, and there are endless options for what you can make. Vegetables are a must: eggplant, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cauliflower are great starter produce for the grill. Stone fruits are juicy and delectable when grilled, and for those of you who enjoy cheese ... try throwing it on a wood plank and enjoy the smoky undertones of flavor. Tempeh and tofu are both fantastic grilling options, but tempeh takes the cake because it holds up well on those scalding hot grates. No more watching tofu fall to its fiery death because tempeh is much more durable.
Pre-steam and marinate your tempeh overnight and use plenty of oil. Be sure to clean and preheat your grill to prevent sticking, and after the tempeh is nice and hot, add a little more sauce like you would with barbecue chicken wings or ribs on the grill. Cook tempeh like you would meat, but without the fear of over or undercooking it (for the most part). Smoke it for consistent results, especially if you are handy with a smoker. Apply what you've learned from years of grilling meat, or start fresh and follow some guidelines on grilling for the first time. Either way, you won't be sorry because grilled tempeh is exceptional.
6. Cut it first
Steam your tempeh in its full form, and then cut it. You'll want to cut tempeh before you marinate or cook it for the best results. This is simply because you're creating more surface area, and there is less of a distance the marinade must travel to penetrate to the center of the block. Tempeh usually comes in a thin, long rectangular shape. It can be sliced to be even thinner, crumbled, or cut into chunks.
The most popular ways to reshape tempeh are to slice it into triangles, cut thin strips (think bacon), shave or crumble, and cut into squares or rectangles. If you're working with sauce, the more surface area the better. This goes for your cooking method, too. If you want a crispy texture throughout, cut it up small, and use plenty of oil in the cooking process. After it's been cut, tempeh holds its form nicely. As with any food, it's safer to cut with a sharp knife, so be sure to sharpen your blades and maintain them frequently.
7. Crumble tempeh with your hands
Although less popular than the classic tempeh triangles, crumbled tempeh is one of my absolute favorite forms it can take. It has the most surface area, making it a sponge for sauce and a vehicle for texture, and it has an incredible chewy mouthfeel. It's one of the closest plant-based whole foods that comes close to the texture of meat, if that's your goal.
Simply steam your tofu, then let it cool, and use your hands to crumble it apart. A knife will leave sharp straight edges, so for a more organic look, you must use your hands. As you cook the tempeh, it will crumble even more in the pan. You can mix it right into a sauce, but I like to pan-fry it a little bit first to allow it to become crispy and chewy. You can add spices and sauces right into the pan and leave it dry, as if it were more of a crumble for tacos, or include lots of moisture to present it more like a Bolognese. Be sure to go heavy on spices and oil, which is one of the best ways to improve plant-based meat substitutes.
8. Use plenty of oil for the best texture
Because tempeh is naturally low in fat, it doesn't crisp up like meat does when it hits a pan. This means that you will have to supplement fat to get a crunchy crispy edge while keeping the insides chewy and moist. First, turn your pan on and heat the oil. Only after should you add your tempeh. One of the biggest mistakes folks make when using oil is to add it to a cold pan, and toss their meat or produce right in along with it. It should always be a three-step process.
The next expert tip when cooking with tempeh is to select your oil carefully. Because tempeh is tastiest when cooked in hot oil, I would recommend using an oil with a high smoke point. One of the more unique neutral oils with a high smoke point is safflower oil. Avocado and peanut oil are two other options that might be easier to find in your local grocery store. Take advantage of cooking equipment you may have to increase crispiness. For instance, use your handy-dandy air fryer or oven instead of a stovetop pan. Roasted bok choy with crispy tempeh is one of my absolute favorites, as the leafy greens and tempeh hold sauce in a similar way, but both provide a unique texture so the dish isn't redundant.
9. Brush it
Tempeh has a smooth but lumpy texture. Although most people slice tempeh, you can certainly leave it whole to slip between toasted buns or bread in a sandwich. If that's the case, then you'll want to take advantage of its unique texture by loading it up with sauce. If you haven't had the forethought to marinate your tempeh, then there are a few other options you can try.
Try brushing your tempeh with sauce as it cooks on the stovetop or on the grill. Use a thin sauce and a food-grade brush (you may have used one while grilling meat in the past). The warm tempeh will be more receptive to absorbing the sauce, so stay consistent with it. Brush the side that is facing up with small amounts of sauce. This method is a bit more hands-on, but the results are delectable. The brush will not only help you wedge the sauce into all of those nooks and crannies, but it will also act as an efficient way to inject the tempeh with flavor. If your sauce is too thick then it won't absorb, so if you need to thin down your barbecue sauce with apple cider vinegar or broth, then that might do the trick.
10. Toss it in the food processor
A quick Google search of tempeh dishes conjures images of crispy squares and triangles adorning stir-fries and rice bowls. However, one of the best tips when cooking with tempeh is to use your food processor and go pan-free. Simply steam it, let it cool, and then use it in your vegan chicken salad. It has a sticky, heavy, dense texture much like processed chicken, and can be spiced accordingly. I would recommend using any condiments and ingredients you might otherwise use in chicken salad. For a vegan version, just be sure to use vegan mayonnaise, and only add it if the tempeh has cooled down as it will melt. Go heavy on the spices and seasonings, and leave some chunks for texture.
One of the best ways to improve your tempeh vegan chicken salad is by using fresh herbs, especially those associated with chicken like those found in poultry seasoning. Because tempeh does not have the same basic flavor as chicken (although it's not terribly far off), it's best to load up on the surrounding flavors, bringing the fermented soy from bland to mouthwatering. Tempeh brings the texture, but you're responsible for the rest.
11. Don't limit yourself to the stovetop
Yes, pan-fried tempeh is delectable, and is fairly standard. It's tried and true, so why fix what isn't broken? However, if you're going to experiment with a food you've never tried before then you might as well let it reach its full potential by preparing it in a variety of different ways. Foods like tempeh and tofu get put into a box of "meat replacers," but the exciting part is that they are so much more versatile than meat. You can experiment by throwing it in the oven on broil to get a crispy brown edge. Let it simmer and break down in your crock pot, adding a chewy and hearty texture to soups and sauces. Let it slow cook on low heat in the oven to dehydrate it for the crunchiest addition to your salad or taco filling out there.
One of my personal favorite ways to prepare tempeh is to throw it on a skewer along with your favorite veggies and sauces and enjoy kabobs over an open flame. It's a great camping or summer barbecue meal. Smoke it, steam it, skald it, and simmer it. The options are endless, so use your culinary creativity, and be sure not to limit its potential.
12. Mix and reshape it
Just like you can throw pre-steamed tempeh in the food processor, you can also crumble or process it and mix it with other ingredients to make a variety of foods, even if it's just a secondary ingredient. Smash it, mash it, and reshape it to make some of your favorite meatless burgers, veggie meatballs, and much more.
Tempeh can make for an incredible binder in your vegetarian burgers. Meatless burgers are known for being dry, crumbly, and bland. Tempeh to the rescue! Once it's processed it becomes sticky, dense, and can help to hold the other ingredients together. Even if you're making a broccoli-based or grain-based patty, consider adding some tempeh into the mix to keep it whole. The same goes for vegan meatballs, and for any stuffing going into a vegetable. If you're not in need of a binder but want to add a little texture and bulk, simply crumble the tempeh with your hands and mix it into your veggie burger base.