Seitan is far from the first protein that I would recommend that novice plant-based cooks try making at home. Seitan is made from vital wheat gluten or washed flour, the latter of which involves removing all the starch from conventional flour to concentrate the protein matrix. The gluten itself has a bit of an odd taste, which can be described as "tire rubber," but it can be easily subdued with the addition of other ingredients. One of my personal favorites to add to seitan, especially if I'm making a ham, sausage, or deli meat substitute, is liquid smoke.

Liquid smoke concentrates the flavor notes of the respective wood that it's smoked with. When combined with other umami-rich additions, like tomato paste, miso, or soy sauce, it gives this flavorless lump a bit of an edge. You'll just need to be careful when adding the liquid smoke, as too much can overtake the flavor and aroma of your seitan loaf.

To counteract the gluten flavor of this meat substitute, I also cut back on the vital wheat gluten (which is already an isolated protein) with pureed cannelloni or white beans. I find that this gives the seitan a bit less chew, but also helps act as an absorbent bed for the flavor additions (like the liquid smoke).