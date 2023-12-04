Instant Pot Mushroom Bolognese Recipe
The Instant Pot and weeknight dinners are a match made in heaven. The kitchen appliance not only offers a quick cooking method, but it also offers a hands-off one, which means you're not standing over the stove. Today we bring you a delicious bolognese sauce made from mushrooms, a vegetarian and vegan alternative to the traditional meat-based bolognese sauce. The taste of mushroom bolognese is rich, savory, and hearty, similar to the meat version, but with a deep umami flavor.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this Instant Pot mushroom bolognese recipe and says, "I often use mushrooms to mimic meat. In this recipe, I've combined the mushrooms with chopped walnuts and the perfect seasonings to provide a flavorful meaty texture without the meat. Mushrooms are full of health benefits and whether you eat meat or not, you will love this version." As for what to do with the bolognese, that part is up to you, but you can't go wrong with a classic pasta pairing.
Gather the ingredients for Instant Pot mushroom bolognese
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up mushrooms, onion, carrot, and garlic. Then, hit up the dry goods area and grab some walnuts, diced tomatoes, and tomato paste. "If you want to save a step, buy chopped walnuts, so they are ready to go into the recipe," Hahn shares. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, nutritional yeast, fennel seeds, oregano, dried basil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Fire up the Instant Pot
Turn on the Instant Pot and set it on the saute setting.
Step 2: Add oil to the Instant Pot
Add the oil and heat up for 2 minutes.
Step 3: Add the first set of ingredients
Add the onion, carrot, garlic, fennel seeds, and mushrooms and cook for 8 minutes, stirring frequently and adding the broth halfway through.
Step 4: Cancel the saute setting
Cancel the saute setting.
Step 5: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the walnuts, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, soy sauce, nutritional yeast, balsamic vinegar, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. Stir.
Step 6: Cook for 20 minutes
Put the lid on the Instant Pot. Set the nozzle on the lid to sealing, select high pressure, and set the timer for 20 minutes.
Step 7: Open the lid and stir
Carefully switch the nozzle to venting and wait for the steam to release. Then open the lid and stir.
Step 8: Serve the sauce
Serve the mushroom bolognese sauce as desired.
Can I make the mushroom bolognese in advance?
If you are a meal prep fan, you're in luck. This mushroom bolognese recipe is the perfect thing to make ahead of time. "I usually pick a few recipe components to make on a weekend to make weeknight dinners go a little smoother. This sauce is one of those things. I usually portion it out into mason jars and stick it into the fridge for later in the week," Hahn says. "It's great to have a hearty sauce ready to put on pasta, zucchini noodles, spaghetti squash, or even on a warm and steamy baked potato."
Many people like to meal prep and freeze food, and if you can't use up the sauce all in one week, feel free to freeze any leftovers. When the sauce comes out of the Instant Pot it will be very hot, so you'll need to let it cool completely before transferring it into containers for freezing. Also, make sure to leave some room at the top for expansion.
"To thaw out the sauce, I usually just take it out of the freezer the night before I plan to use it and place it into the fridge. Then it can thaw naturally and be ready to use the next day," Hahn shares.
What can I serve with this Instant Pot mushroom bolognese sauce?
This mushroom bolognese sauce is a delicious and hearty vegetarian alternative to traditional meat-based bolognese and can be served in several ways. The classic choice is to serve the mushroom bolognese over your favorite pasta and any type will work ranging from your standard spaghetti and fettuccine to a penne or fusilli type. For a lighter and lower-carb option, serve the mushroom bolognese over zucchini noodles or spaghetti squash.
Crusty bread or garlic bread is great for soaking up the flavorful sauce. You can also serve it with slices of toasted baguette. A fresh, crisp salad with a light vinaigrette can balance out the richness of the sauce. Consider a side salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and a simple balsamic dressing or go for a tasty Caesar salad with croutons. Some roasted or steamed vegetables also pair nicely. Try freshly steamed broccoli with lemon or roasted eggplant and peppers.
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 2 (8-ounce) containers white or cremini mushrooms, diced
- ¼ cup vegetable broth
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
|Calories per Serving
|233
|Total Fat
|15.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.2 g
|Total Sugars
|8.7 g
|Sodium
|690.9 mg
|Protein
|10.0 g