Instant Pot Mushroom Bolognese Recipe

If you are a meal prep fan, you're in luck. This mushroom bolognese recipe is the perfect thing to make ahead of time. "I usually pick a few recipe components to make on a weekend to make weeknight dinners go a little smoother. This sauce is one of those things. I usually portion it out into mason jars and stick it into the fridge for later in the week," Hahn says. "It's great to have a hearty sauce ready to put on pasta, zucchini noodles, spaghetti squash, or even on a warm and steamy baked potato."

Many people like to meal prep and freeze food, and if you can't use up the sauce all in one week, feel free to freeze any leftovers. When the sauce comes out of the Instant Pot it will be very hot, so you'll need to let it cool completely before transferring it into containers for freezing. Also, make sure to leave some room at the top for expansion.

"To thaw out the sauce, I usually just take it out of the freezer the night before I plan to use it and place it into the fridge. Then it can thaw naturally and be ready to use the next day," Hahn shares.