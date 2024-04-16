The Best Way To Smoke Meat For The Most Consistent Results, According To An Expert

As the weather warms up, there are ample opportunities for smoking meat outside. Although there's an easy way to smoke meat right in your kitchen, it doesn't yield the same results as smoking outdoors does. Even then, it's hard to be consistent when first starting with meat smoking. So we tapped an expert for the best way to smoke meat for routinely flavorful results.

In recent years, smoking meat has become a more popular cooking method. If you already have a gas grill, you're halfway there to being able to smoke your meat. Yet, for Adam Truhler of The Grilling Dad, that wouldn't be his first choice. "While you can smoke meat on a gas grill using something like a woodchip smoke box, it can be difficult to achieve consistently delicious results," he says. "I prefer using a pellet grill or a charcoal grill."

Pellet grills are pretty straightforward and they heat up quickly, but to Truhler, they still have their drawbacks. "A pellet grill is very easy and convenient to use, but generally only produces a mild smoky flavor." Instead, Truhler favors charcoal grills. "A charcoal kettle grill requires more tending (adding charcoal and wood chunks throughout the cook) and has more of a learning curve than a pellet grill, but if you are willing to stick with it for a handful of cooking sessions, [a charcoal grill] will ultimately produce much more flavorful, smoky barbeque."