Crispy Stuffed Aloo Tikki Recipe

We think aloo tikki deserves its spot among the best Indian potato dishes worth trying at least once. Aloo tikki are crispy and savory patties made of mashed potatoes, spices, and other flavorful ingredients that are formed into flattened balls and fried. The patties are commonly sold as street food in Northern and Western India, accompanied by green chutney, tamarind chutney, or other toppings, sauces, or curries. Aloo tikki can be found plain, with the potato mixture forming the whole patty, or they can be stuffed with ingredients such as green peas, split chickpeas, and corn, or with paneer, a fresh Indian cheese. The stuffing, also mixed with spices and herbs, provides an additional layer of flavor and a pop of color on the inside.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for aloo tikki inspired by North Indian street food, which means they're stuffed with a fragrant green pea mixture with a spicy kick. You can choose not to include the stuffing if you prefer to make them plain. In that case, just leave out the stuffing steps and roll the potato mixture directly into flattened balls. You can even coat the patties with egg and breadcrumbs before frying if you like extra crunch. Although the recipe takes a little time to make, we think it's worth it. Aloo tikki patties are flavor powerhouses that can be served with different chutneys, yogurt sauces, and other toppings to mix things up and keep things fresh for several meals.