16 Best Trader Joe's Sides And Snacks For The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
It's every football fan's favorite season — Super Bowl LX is right around the corner, and you're probably already in the throes of planning your gathering for the big game. Or, maybe the procrastination bug has bitten you hard, and you've done absolutely zero party planning. If you fall into the latter camp, that's totally fine! We're here to help, particularly if you're in the vicinity of a Trader Joe's.
That's right — the cult-favorite grocer can be your one-stop shop for the big day. Its aisles are full of snacks, apps, dips, chips, and pretty much anything else you could want to nom on during your party. As an avid Trader Joe's fan, I'm pretty well-versed in the store's wide selection of fare, so the vast majority of the following recommendations are favored by yours truly. You'll find something for everyone in this lineup, including protein, savory snacks, crunchy snacks, and plenty of dip options. So grab your grocery list and get ready for the easiest Super Bowl party shopping trip you've ever had.
Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Bite-Size Crackers
Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Bite-Size Crackers are a lovely spin-off of its coveted Everything but the Bagel seasoning, and you can score a box of these bad boys for just $2.99. Each cracker is relatively small in size, but packed with flavor — garlic, onion, sesame, poppy, and caraway seeds adorn the little morsels, making for a delightful, mindlessly munchable snack during the big game.
I first tried these crackers for my ranking of Trader Joe's crackers, and though they didn't make the top of my list, I definitely think they're a worthy contender here. They're delicious on their own and could find a spot on a charcuterie board or just paired with a simple cream cheese dip. If you know your guests are fans of the crackers, consider getting two boxes — after all, leftovers are never a bad thing.
Pork Gyoza Potstickers
If you've never had Trader Joe's Pork Gyoza Potstickers, it's well past time to change that. If you have had the famous blue bag of frozen delight (at least, that's what I call it), there's a good chance it's probably already on your Super Bowl party shopping list. In any case, these make for a delicious, hearty, satisfying snack that can be prepared in an endless variety of ways.
Make your potstickers into a scrumptious, curry-laden potsticker bake, or just pan-fry them and serve them with some Trader Joe's dipping sauces for a low-prep appetizer option. You could also get the store's chicken potstickers; personally, though, I prefer the pork. If you're feeding a crowd, this is an offering you should absolutely get multiple bags of. They'll disappear in a flash, so you'll probably be grateful to have a backup bag or two on hand after halftime.
Organic Corn Chip Dippers
Don't worry, I wouldn't dare compile this list without mentioning one of the most yummy, versatile snacks one can get at Trader Joe's: Organic Corn Chip Dippers. Honestly, I've been known to eat mounds of these on their own, entirely sans dip. But one of the great things about these dippers is that you could pair them with whatever dip you want for a satisfying snack.
Heck, you could just grab several bags of corn chip dippers alongside various dips and salsas and call it a day. I definitely recommend buying more than one bag of these, though — one bag won't last long at even a smaller gathering, and I can guarantee you'll want to have some left after all your guests have departed. I recommend a few dips further down on this list that would pair very well with these dippers, but of course, you should grab whatever you favor.
Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds
The above bag of Trader Joe's Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds is one of just a couple of foods on this list that I haven't yet tried, but have regularly heard stellar reviews of. Why haven't I snagged a bag? My location is fairly small and doesn't carry them — otherwise, believe me, I'd have had them in my cart yesterday.
Trader Joe's employees recommend the breaded cheese curds to me pretty often as a delightful, gooey, flavorful appetizer. If you already love cheese curds, you're probably already sold. Eat them on their own or with a dip, but be careful not to overpower them with too many additions. As far as how many bags you should buy, I can't entirely say, but I do know that more cheese curds are better than fewer. Plus, they're a frozen aisle staple, so you don't need to worry about unused stock going to waste.
Rolled Chili & Lime Corn Tortilla Chips
Here's a snack that basically has its own cult following at the cult-favorite grocery store, making it a snack with meta-appeal in my mind: Trader Joe's Rolled Chili & Lime Corn Tortilla Chips. I was first introduced to these by a Takis-loving roommate, and man on man, I saw the appeal instantly — they're impossible to stop eating once you start, even though your mouth is guaranteed to be on fire after just a few bites.
For many, eating these solo will be the way to go. But it wouldn't be a bad idea to also have a dairy-based dip on hand for those who find spice overwhelming, or grab a bean dip to serve alongside the rolled chips. Have fresh lime wedges at the ready for your guests to squeeze on their chips for an extra sharp punch. Each bag of these comes with a very generous amount of chips, so one bag might be enough for a smaller gathering, particularly if you're serving plenty of other dishes.
Corn Puffs
Whether you pick the Sour Cream & Onion or White Cheddar flavor, Trader Joe's Corn Puffs make a great buy for your Super Bowl party. I've sampled the majority of Trader Joe's products, but this is one I regularly have on rotation at my house, and I usually go with the Sour Cream & Onion flavor. I have to portion these out before eating them, though — if I have them straight from the bag, it'll be empty in a flash.
I also particularly like these because they're an easy one-and-done snack. They don't ask to be paired with anything, and will be an easy choice for anyone who doesn't want to mix-and-match foods together at your party. Plus, the light crunch that each puff gives is effortlessly satisfying, and they also have a melt-in-your-mouth appeal that truly can't be beat. In other words, I adore these.
Pastry Bites with Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onions
If you want something that looks elegant and is served in tasty, bite-sized portions, Trader Joe's Pastry Bites with Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onions are the perfect buy. They're easy to serve at a Super Bowl party that begs for a little sophistication, and they taste absolutely delicious. I almost always have a box of these on hand purely for hosting purposes. Last-minute guest? Pop some in the oven, and give the impression of being a not-too-shabby home pastry chef.
A word to the wise: Don't try to air fry your pastry bites (yes, I'm speaking from personal experience). Stick with the oven-baking instructions. Other than that, you really can't go wrong with these. The flavor combinations are impeccable — you get a bit of sharp, aromatic creaminess from the melty feta, while the caramelized onions bring ample sweet appeal into the equation. And, yes, the pastry shell itself is great, too.
Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip
If you read the name "Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip" and think something along the lines of "Wow, that sounds incredible," you'd be very correct. It's not hyperbolic to say that I'm in love with this chunky, creamy, hearty, bacon-y dip — I could practically eat it with a spoon. It has a little bit of everything, with plentiful chicken giving it a boost of protein, some bacon adding a salty appeal, and cheddar satisfying the cheese lover in all of us.
This dip is pretty heavy, so I recommend pairing it with a vehicle that can rise to the challenge. Flatbread would be a fine choice, as would the aforementioned corn chip dippers. If this is going to be the only dip at your gathering, it's probably a good idea to pick up two; if, however, you're also going to grab another dip, one container would likely be fine.
Buffalo Style Chicken Dip
My second-favorite dip at Trader Joe's is its Buffalo Style Chicken Dip. It's creamy, peppery, cheesy, and full of that signature buffalo flavor that all wings fans know and love. It's an instantly familiar dip, and makes a great substitute for when buffalo wings aren't an option, especially because this dip has chicken chunks in it. It's a no-brainer addition to your Super Bowl party snack table.
Not only is the dip ultra tasty, but I also love how surprisingly versatile it is. Dip chips into it, or pair it with an array of veggies, like the plethora of celery pictured above. And, honestly, I'd be thrilled to spoon some of this dip onto my next batch of buffalo chicken wings. Overkill? To some, maybe, but to buffalo sauce fans, it would be a situation where more is indeed merrier.
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
I was first introduced to Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip while rounding up contenders for a piece highlighting Trader Joe's best frozen products under $5. Upon trying it, I was really, really angry — primarily at myself for having slept on this for so long. In my opinion, this is the best frozen spinach and artichoke dip money can buy. It rivals the restaurant appetizer, and all it asks for is a few minutes in the microwave.
Obviously, you'll want to pair this dip with something (unless you prefer to eat spinach and artichoke dip via spoon). Again, corn chip dippers would be a fine choice, but it would also be a good idea to grab a bag of the store's tortilla chips to serve with this dip. Unless you're only serving three or four people, you'll absolutely want to have more than one of these on hand. The quality is stellar, but the serving size isn't huge, so it's a good idea to have a backup in the freezer should you run out.
Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
Another easy-to-nom-on snack will be an obvious choice to anyone who's ever had it before: Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets. Peanut butter and pretzels are a well-known match made in heaven, and Trader Joe's version is an S-tier example of what makes the pairing so great. I especially like how creamy the peanut butter filling is in these — while I often find other PB-filled pretzels to have a somewhat powdery interior, that's not the case here.
This snack also speaks for itself and doesn't ask for any additions, but it would welcome some dressing-up if you felt like getting fancy. Place a layer of pretzels onto a tray and drizzle melted chocolate (white, milk, or dark) over the pretzels. Or, go with a childhood theme and serve them alongside your favorite fruit jam. Of course, nobody will complain if you just toss the contents of a bag (or two) into a bowl and call it a day.
Mushroom & Black Truffle Flatbread
I like pretty much every flatbread I've ever tried from Trader Joe's, but my favorite may well be its Mushroom & Black Truffle Flatbread, which is topped with a healthy helping of melty mozzarella. This is an indulgent appetizer that I've also been known to eat as a meal on occasion. It'll definitely be a welcome member of your Super Bowl spread, especially if any guests are particularly fond of truffle.
Now, non-fans of strong, earthy flavor profiles won't dig this one, so let your guests' preferences guide how many flatbreads you buy. It wouldn't be a bad idea to have a gentle cream or oil-based sauce on hand for dipping or drizzling. A final sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese after taking it out of the oven wouldn't go amiss, either.
Kimbap
Here's a fun, easy-to-enjoy snack that'll appeal to the whole crowd. I first tried Trader Joe's Kimbap over a year ago when I was sampling a bunch of the store's frozen Asian-inspired offerings, and I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it, even though I typically don't love seaweed. The kimbap has a great blend of textures, with crunchy and soft elements sitting squarely in balance with one another, and it's pretty filling as well.
I regularly enjoy Trader Joe's Kimbap on its own, but it's also amenable to quite a few different sauces. A simple soy or teriyaki sauce would be plenty flavorful, and you can't go wrong with a spicy mayo or just a simple drizzle of hot sauce. It will be in your best interest to get a few of these, though — one package is unlikely to feed a crowd, especially if you happen to be hosting a crew of kimbap fans.
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Next up is an absolute mainstay in my house, the Trader Joe's meal that's always in my cart: Frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken. I've been a regular consumer of this product for over a decade now, and it never disappoints. The sticky-sweet orange sauce makes itself at home on the chicken pieces and a bed of rice, and the robust flavors packed into this single dish deserve ample praise.
I often cook up a whole bag of this orange chicken in the air fryer without a problem, and I've come up with some helpful tips and tricks over the years. First, always cook them for longer than instructed if you want a covetable, crispy exterior. Second, give the chicken time to marry with the sauce. I like to pour the sauce over the chicken, toss it, and then toss it again every 5 to 10 minutes until plenty of the sauce has been soaked up. Lastly, if not all your guests are fans of orange sauce, feel free to omit that in favor of their sauce of choice, whether it be sweet and sour sauce or simple ketchup on the side for a chicken nugget-esque dish.
Ketchup Chips
Trader Joe's Ketchup Flavored Lattice Potato Chips have been my favorite chips ever since I first saw them on store shelves in 2025. I love them so much that I get no fewer than two bags on every shopping trip, and they're both invariably gone within the week. The snack is basically ketchup and fries in chip form, and once you've tried them for the first time, you really won't be able to go back to plain potato chips.
They boast the ideal mixture of salty and tangy appeal, with subtle sweet and smoky flavors throughout; if you've been dreading buying barbecue chips for your Super Bowl party, these would make for a worthy replacement. I wouldn't try to pair them with a dip, as they're little flavor bombs all on their own. I would, however, pick up more than a couple of bags — they suffer from the "why-is-there-so-much-air-in-this-chip-bag" problem, and one bag will probably disappear as soon as you set it out.
Mac and Cheese Bites
The only other entry on this list that I haven't yet tried is Trader Joe's Mac and Cheese Bites. Again, I've heard incredible things about this frozen offering from the people who know Trader Joe's best: Its crew members. I'll never question the opinion of crew members, but the rave reviews make particular sense in this case. I mean, fried macaroni and cheese balls? They're basically an elevated version of mozzarella sticks (aka my favorite appetizer of all time), and it's easy to see why they're well-loved among fans.
Cheddar, Havarti, Swiss, and Gouda are all utilized in this appetizer, guaranteeing a flavor bomb that I'm still trying to hunt down at Trader Joe's in my area. Plus, they're breaded in panko crumbs, and few foods can create a crispier exterior than panko. Pair these with marinara or a gooey beer cheese sauce if you feel so inclined. As for me, though, I'd be inclined to eat them on their own and let the bite-sized bundles of joy speak for themselves.
Methodology
To compile this list of must-have Trader Joe's snacks for your Super Bowl party, I took a trip through the mental archives of what I've tried at the store. Of course, there are plenty more options than I had room to list here (like plantain chips, mozzarella sticks, and meatballs), but I stuck to the basics and aimed for some variety.
The snacks that made this list are versatile and can be enjoyed both on their own or combined with other TJ's offerings. If you shopped this whole list, you'd have a pretty good setup with plenty of mix-and-match options for any type of snacker.