16 Best Trader Joe's Sides And Snacks For The Ultimate Super Bowl Party

It's every football fan's favorite season — Super Bowl LX is right around the corner, and you're probably already in the throes of planning your gathering for the big game. Or, maybe the procrastination bug has bitten you hard, and you've done absolutely zero party planning. If you fall into the latter camp, that's totally fine! We're here to help, particularly if you're in the vicinity of a Trader Joe's.

That's right — the cult-favorite grocer can be your one-stop shop for the big day. Its aisles are full of snacks, apps, dips, chips, and pretty much anything else you could want to nom on during your party. As an avid Trader Joe's fan, I'm pretty well-versed in the store's wide selection of fare, so the vast majority of the following recommendations are favored by yours truly. You'll find something for everyone in this lineup, including protein, savory snacks, crunchy snacks, and plenty of dip options. So grab your grocery list and get ready for the easiest Super Bowl party shopping trip you've ever had.