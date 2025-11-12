I Tasted 10 Trader Joe's Sauces And Ranked Them Worst To Best

I rarely take chances when it comes to my condiments. The potential risks have just always seemed monumental — what if I end up with a whole bottle of a sauce I actually hate? Instead, I stick to my tried-and-true sauces that can top anything and everything: Chick-fil-A sauce, sriracha mayo, ketchup, ranch, and occasionally a fancy aioli. Boring, I know, but I consider them my "safe" sauces, so why should I disturb an already perfectly functional sauce shelf?

I seized the opportunity to broaden my horizons by ranking sauces from Trader Joe's, and I already know this taste-test piece will cause some controversy. I've seen all corners of the internet raving over the store's various condiments, and I downright didn't like some of the selections that forums profess their love for. That said, most of Trader Joe's Asian-inspired sauces were very palatable to my tastes, even if a bit salty. The upcoming list only includes sauces that can be used as a topping/dipping sauce, so I excluded selections like Trader Joe's pasta sauces (most of which I've tried and adore). I ranked the following sauces primarily based on flavor, presumed versatility, and how they compared to similar sauces I've tried before. The results are all across the board, running the gamut from can't-live-without to never-buying-again. I beg forgiveness in advance for what may be some singular hot takes.