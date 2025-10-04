Looking For An In-N-Out Burger Spread Dupe? Trader Joe's Has You Covered
Whether it's a go-to burger and fry combo, a basket of crispy chicken tenders, or items ordered off of a "secret" menu, it gets tricky to try and recreate your most beloved fast food favorites at home. One thing that helps is finding near-identical grocery store copycats for your preferred sauces. For fans of the West Coast burger purveyor, In-N-Out Burger, Trader Joe's may just have a dupe worth its weight in gold for trying your hand at replicating a classic Double-Double burger.
Trader Joe's Magnifisauce is a sandwich spread that truly highlights the meaning of special sauce — or secret sauce, if you will. This tangy-tasting and chunky-textured sauce is not quite an exact dupe for In-N-Out's burger spread, but it certainly comes close with a few fun additional flourishes. Whereas a standard copycat sauce recipe contains only ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, sweet pickle relish, and a dash of salt and pepper, Trader Joe's elevated grocery store version also includes rosemary extract, ground cloves, paprika, dried garlic, and dried onion.
Though the Trader Joe's Magnifisauce bears a close resemblance to the popular In-N-Out spread, fans are quick to point out that it is on the thinner side in terms of consistency, with some obvious variance in flavor. Fortunately, you can easily adjust your Magnifisauce with some clever tweaks to make it even more like your In-N-Out standby. Alternatively, feel free to enjoy the sauce as is for its magnificence and versatility.
Making the most of Trader Joe's Magnifisauce
There's a good reason why Magnifisauce is ranked among the absolute best Trader Joe's condiments. With an eye-catching bottle that makes the sauce easy to squeeze and bearing a strong resemblance to an upgraded version of your favorite fast food sauce, there's a lot more than meets the eye for this grocery store offering. If you want to tinker with the recipe to adjust it to a more In-N-Out style of sauce, try balancing out the sweetness with some extra mayonnaise. Adding extra relish will also help to thicken the sauce just slightly.
Whether you're content to enjoy Trader Joe's Magnifisauce on its own or want to get creative with some complementary ingredient additions, this condiment has a wide variety of uses. Making your own In-N-Out-style burger is a great place to start, but if you're fond of its many secret menu items, try using the sauce to make your own version of the brand's "Animal Style" fries or a similarly styled burger. Get extra adventurous by using tater tots or hash browns to change up the texture.
While many opine that fast food secret sauce is little more than a jazzed-up Thousand Island dressing, don't let this deter you from exploring all of the possibilities for this grocery store offering. You can always spread it on a BLT or club for an easy boost to your next sandwich. The opportunities are limitless, and all you need is a local Trader Joe's to start exploring.