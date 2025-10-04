Looking For An In-N-Out Burger Spread Dupe? Trader Joe's Has You Covered

Whether it's a go-to burger and fry combo, a basket of crispy chicken tenders, or items ordered off of a "secret" menu, it gets tricky to try and recreate your most beloved fast food favorites at home. One thing that helps is finding near-identical grocery store copycats for your preferred sauces. For fans of the West Coast burger purveyor, In-N-Out Burger, Trader Joe's may just have a dupe worth its weight in gold for trying your hand at replicating a classic Double-Double burger.

Trader Joe's Magnifisauce is a sandwich spread that truly highlights the meaning of special sauce — or secret sauce, if you will. This tangy-tasting and chunky-textured sauce is not quite an exact dupe for In-N-Out's burger spread, but it certainly comes close with a few fun additional flourishes. Whereas a standard copycat sauce recipe contains only ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, sweet pickle relish, and a dash of salt and pepper, Trader Joe's elevated grocery store version also includes rosemary extract, ground cloves, paprika, dried garlic, and dried onion.

Though the Trader Joe's Magnifisauce bears a close resemblance to the popular In-N-Out spread, fans are quick to point out that it is on the thinner side in terms of consistency, with some obvious variance in flavor. Fortunately, you can easily adjust your Magnifisauce with some clever tweaks to make it even more like your In-N-Out standby. Alternatively, feel free to enjoy the sauce as is for its magnificence and versatility.