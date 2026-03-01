Homemade Spicy Cheese Straws Recipe

When it comes to balancing heat with flavor, these crispy homemade spicy cheese straws hit the spot. Paired with a smoked aioli dipping sauce, it's the ultimate crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack to serve while watching a movie or a game.

As someone who cooks a lot with spice on my blog, At the Immigrant's Table, I find that making dishes that pack a punch of heat without sacrificing flavor can be especially difficult. In this variation on that Southern classic, spicy cheese straws, I tested various spices and seasonings to find just the right flavor balance and still maintain a crispy, light texture. The final result is a combination of smoked paprika and cayenne, and the recipe even gets some freshness and bite from diced jalapeños.

The thing that makes this recipe unique is that you can adjust it to your taste by choosing between Aleppo peppers and ground chile flakes. Both will give your dough an extra dose of heat, but if you like things more moderate with a hint of fruity tang, go with Aleppo peppers rather than chile flakes. These straws are a bit soft when they just come out of the oven, but if you manage to wait long enough for them to cool, they'll crisp up, perfect to enjoy with the smoked aioli.