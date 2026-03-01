Homemade Spicy Cheese Straws Recipe
When it comes to balancing heat with flavor, these crispy homemade spicy cheese straws hit the spot. Paired with a smoked aioli dipping sauce, it's the ultimate crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack to serve while watching a movie or a game.
As someone who cooks a lot with spice on my blog, At the Immigrant's Table, I find that making dishes that pack a punch of heat without sacrificing flavor can be especially difficult. In this variation on that Southern classic, spicy cheese straws, I tested various spices and seasonings to find just the right flavor balance and still maintain a crispy, light texture. The final result is a combination of smoked paprika and cayenne, and the recipe even gets some freshness and bite from diced jalapeños.
The thing that makes this recipe unique is that you can adjust it to your taste by choosing between Aleppo peppers and ground chile flakes. Both will give your dough an extra dose of heat, but if you like things more moderate with a hint of fruity tang, go with Aleppo peppers rather than chile flakes. These straws are a bit soft when they just come out of the oven, but if you manage to wait long enough for them to cool, they'll crisp up, perfect to enjoy with the smoked aioli.
Gather the ingredients for these cheese straws
To make the cheese straws themselves, you'll need softened butter, grated sharp cheddar cheese, all-purpose flour, salt, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, diced jalapeño peppers, and either ground Aleppo peppers or chile flakes. Both Aleppo peppers and chile flakes are ground finely and will add heat to your dough, but the difference between them is in the flavor. Aleppo peppers are earthier, more flavorful, but less spicy than traditional chile flakes. For the smoked aioli dipping sauce, grab mayonnaise, dried minced garlic, more smoked paprika, dried oregano, fresh lemon juice, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prep a baking sheet
Top a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2: Cream the butter and cheese
Using a hand-held or stand mixer, cream the butter and cheddar.
Step 3: Add the dry ingredients
Mix in the flour, salt, cayenne, chile flakes, and smoked paprika until combined. Fold in the diced jalapeños.
Step 4: Work the dough lightly
Invert the dough onto a parchment paper-lined counter, and work with your hands until it comes together.
Step 5: Roll out the dough
Roll the dough between parchment to a ½-inch thickness.
Step 6: Cut into strips
Cut it into ¼-inch-wide strips, about 4 to 5 inches in length.
Step 7: Arrange on baking sheets
Place on parchment-lined baking sheets.
Step 8: Bake the cheese straws
Bake at 375 F for 10-12 minutes until golden and crisp.
Step 9: Mix the smoked aioli
Whisk the mayonnaise, garlic, smoked paprika, cayenne, chile flakes, oregano, and lemon juice. Season with salt.
Step 10: Serve the cheese straws with aioli
Serve the cheese straws warm with smoked aioli for dipping.
What pairs well with cheese straws for an appetizer spread?
With loads of cheddar, cayenne, chile flakes, and fresh jalapeños, these spicy, crispy cheese straws, served with a smoky aioli, are the ultimate appetizer.
Ingredients
- For the cheese dough
- 4 ounces butter, softened
- 6 ounces sharp cheddar, grated
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne
- ⅛ teaspoon ground Aleppo peppers or chile flakes
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced
- For the smoked aioli
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ teaspoon dried minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon chile flakes
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Salt, to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Top a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Using a hand-held or stand mixer, cream the butter and cheddar.
- Mix in the flour, salt, cayenne, chile flakes, and smoked paprika until combined. Fold in the diced jalapeños.
- Invert the dough onto a parchment paper-lined counter, and work with your hands until it comes together.
- Roll the dough between parchment to a ½-inch thickness.
- Cut it into ¼-inch-wide strips, about 4 to 5 inches in length.
- Place on parchment-lined baking sheets.
- Bake at 375 F for 10-12 minutes until golden and crisp.
- Whisk the mayonnaise, garlic, smoked paprika, cayenne, chile flakes, oregano, and lemon juice. Season with salt.
- Serve the cheese straws warm with smoked aioli for dipping.
What shapes can you make these cheese straws?
Because these straws have a hefty amount of cheddar cheese in them, they are fairly soft and pliable. This means that making them into specific shapes can be a bit tricky, because they break easily and might not hold their form. However, there are still a few tricks you can try to make them look more exciting and a little different every time you make them.
Instead of cutting them into strips, try cutting the dough into squares or rectangles for bite-sized spicy cheese crackers. You can also use cookie cutters to create fun shapes, which would work really well for a themed party for a holiday like Christmas, Easter, or the 4th of July.
Another option is to take the strips you cut in the original recipe and roll them into a spiral. Whether it's tight or loose, the strips will expand as they bake, and you'll end up with a little snail-like cheese cracker, like a pinwheel. You can also just give them a twist, to make them look more like a traditional Southern cheese straw.
What adaptations can you make to these spicy cheese straws?
I love building on the flavor of these straws, as they can go in many different directions. However, please be mindful not to make any adaptations that will change the makeup of the dough, to avoid having it fall apart.
If you prefer milder heat, reduce the cayenne and choose Aleppo peppers rather than chile flakes, or leave them out altogether. If you want your straws to have more of a kick, you can use habanero or even ghost peppers instead of the jalapeno. Mixing in some freshly ground pink peppercorns will add a floral touch with a bit of spice. Whatever peppers you add, however, avoid pickled peppers as they can add moisture, which will further soften the dough.
Another area to play with is the cheese. Gruyère, Parmesan, or even a smidge of blue cheese or a bit of well-drained, crumbled feta can add a different flavor to your cheese straws. Adding fresh or dried herbs like thyme or dill also works really well, and makes the straws more nuanced and fragrant.