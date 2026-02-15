This Hot Honey Cheese Dip Is Creamy, Spicy, And Subtly Sweet
There are very few occasions that aren't made better with a cheesy dip, which is probably why there is a cheesy dip for nearly any occasion. For example, you'd be hard-pressed to find a brewery without a good beer cheese, or a taco night complete without a gooey, creamy queso and chips. Nearly any cheese can be melted, whipped, or baked into a spreadable dip, making appetizer options endless for events like the Super Bowl. Having a good, cheesy dip recipe in your back pocket is a must for any well-prepared host, and is easy to do with just a few ingredients you likely already have on hand.
My favorite way to feed guests before dinner is with a dip, and having a dip that is versatile enough to be served with any spare crackers I have in my pantry is my secret to hosting with ease. I almost always have garlic on hand, and roasting it mellows the flavor in a way that makes any dip feel thoughtful and luxurious. Paired with ricotta, cream cheese, rosemary, and hot honey, the earthy roasted garlic folds into a creamy, savory hot honey cheese dip that pairs well with any crackers or warm, toasted bread.
Gather the ingredients for hot honey cheese dip
You'll need a whole head of garlic for this recipe, but don't let that scare you: the flavor of garlic mellows when roasted, so you'll want as many cloves as possible. From there, you'll need olive oil, ricotta cheese, softened cream cheese, fresh rosemary, salt, and your favorite brand of hot honey. To top the dip (and add a little more heat), sprinkle with Aleppo pepper flakes, which are tart and spicy, matching the flavor of the hot honey.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
What to serve with hot honey cheese dip
Perfect for game days and parties, this hot honey cheese dip features a ricotta-cream cheese base with plenty of roasted garlic and hot honey on top.
Ingredients
- 1 head garlic
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons chopped rosemary
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon hot honey
- ⅛ teaspoon Aleppo pepper flakes
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Remove any loose paper from the garlic, then slice the very top (about ⅛-inch) off to expose the cloves.
- Place the garlic head in the center of a sheet of foil. Drizzle the top with oil.
- Wrap the garlic tightly in the foil and place on a baking sheet.
- Roast the garlic for 30 to 40 minutes, or until caramelized.
- In a large bowl, combine the ricotta, softened cream cheese, roasted garlic, rosemary, and salt. Stir until fully combined.
- Drizzle the dip with hot honey and sprinkle with Aleppo pepper flakes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|258
|Total Fat
|19.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|59.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.4 g
|Total Sugars
|5.7 g
|Sodium
|261.4 mg
|Protein
|7.3 g
Do I have to roast the garlic before adding it to the dip?
Roasting garlic mellows the bitter, astringent taste that accompanies raw cloves. The garlic will still have the same, distinct garlicky flavor, but softened into an earthy, savory flavor. This means that you can eat the cloves directly from the garlic head (though they are best served smeared across toasted bread). The garlic, when ready, will be a golden color and paste-like in consistency. This takes around 30 to 40 minutes and can be done in advance, but if you don't have the time to roast the whole head of garlic, you can roast the cloves individually or skip this step entirely.
If you don't roast the garlic, you no longer need a full head — whether raw or gently sauteed, a whole head is an overwhelming amount of garlic for this dip. Instead, use just one clove and grate it into the dip raw, or mince and cook the garlic to mellow the flavor if you prefer a less garlic-forward dip. You can also skip the garlic entirely or swap for a teaspoon of garlic powder if you're short on fresh supplies.
How can I make this dip super smooth?
Roasted garlic has a paste-like consistency, which can fold into the dip with just a spatula but will not completely combine with the cheeses to a smooth consistency. If you want a smoother, more airy consistency, you will need to blend or whip the dip using a blender or electric hand mixer. To do this, place the cheeses, roast garlic, and salt in a blender or bowl, then pulse to combine, or run the hand mixer on medium speed until combined. Fold in the rosemary with a spatula, then transfer to a serving dish and garnish as written.
This method is the best way to whip the ricotta and cream cheese into a smooth, airy consistency, and is also a good way to return leftover dip to its original consistency. When chilled, the cheese stiffens and solidifies in a consistency that is hard to stir or dip into. Soften by bringing the dip to room temperature, then use a blender or electric hand mixer to whip the cheeses back to a fluffy consistency.