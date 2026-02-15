This Hot Honey Cheese Dip Is Creamy, Spicy, And Subtly Sweet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are very few occasions that aren't made better with a cheesy dip, which is probably why there is a cheesy dip for nearly any occasion. For example, you'd be hard-pressed to find a brewery without a good beer cheese, or a taco night complete without a gooey, creamy queso and chips. Nearly any cheese can be melted, whipped, or baked into a spreadable dip, making appetizer options endless for events like the Super Bowl. Having a good, cheesy dip recipe in your back pocket is a must for any well-prepared host, and is easy to do with just a few ingredients you likely already have on hand.

My favorite way to feed guests before dinner is with a dip, and having a dip that is versatile enough to be served with any spare crackers I have in my pantry is my secret to hosting with ease. I almost always have garlic on hand, and roasting it mellows the flavor in a way that makes any dip feel thoughtful and luxurious. Paired with ricotta, cream cheese, rosemary, and hot honey, the earthy roasted garlic folds into a creamy, savory hot honey cheese dip that pairs well with any crackers or warm, toasted bread.