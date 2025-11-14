These Soft Pretzel Bites And Beer Cheese Are A Party-Worthy Snack

Wisconsin, known as the cheese capital of America, has long claimed to be the American home of beer cheese soup, a creamy mixture of beer and cheddar that was brought to America by German immigrants. Interestingly, beer cheese dip is claimed by an entirely different state farther south – Kentucky, where pimiento cheese is just as popular and used in similar applications. No matter the origins, it's undeniable that beer and cheese are a perfect pairing, elevating both our appetizers and our entrees with layers of flavor.

This beer cheese dip recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is paired with soft, chewy pretzel bites for dipping and dunking in the warm, gooey cheese. Pretzel bites may seem complicated, but they are easier than they look — achieving that perfectly brown color only requires a few extra minutes and a spoonful of baking soda. Even easier is the beer cheese, which comes together quickly while the pretzel bites are in the oven. A filling, warming snack that is both simple and deeply flavorful, these pretzel bites and beer cheese are worth keeping around anytime you need to feed a crowd.