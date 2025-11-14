These Soft Pretzel Bites And Beer Cheese Are A Party-Worthy Snack

By Michelle McGlinn
pretzel bites on a platter with beer cheese Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Wisconsin, known as the cheese capital of America, has long claimed to be the American home of beer cheese soup, a creamy mixture of beer and cheddar that was brought to America by German immigrants. Interestingly, beer cheese dip is claimed by an entirely different state farther south – Kentucky, where pimiento cheese is just as popular and used in similar applications. No matter the origins, it's undeniable that beer and cheese are a perfect pairing, elevating both our appetizers and our entrees with layers of flavor.

This beer cheese dip recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is paired with soft, chewy pretzel bites for dipping and dunking in the warm, gooey cheese. Pretzel bites may seem complicated, but they are easier than they look — achieving that perfectly brown color only requires a few extra minutes and a spoonful of baking soda. Even easier is the beer cheese, which comes together quickly while the pretzel bites are in the oven. A filling, warming snack that is both simple and deeply flavorful, these pretzel bites and beer cheese are worth keeping around anytime you need to feed a crowd.

Gathering the ingredients to make soft pretzel bites and beer cheese

ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Because making pretzel bites is a lot like making bread, the ingredient list is fairly similar: You'll need warm milk, brown sugar, active dry yeast, all-purpose flour, butter, salt, vegetable oil, egg, water, coarse salt, and plenty of baking soda, which will be mixed into water and boiled. From there, you'll only need a few more ingredients to make beer cheese, like beer, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, cheddar, and Gouda.

Step 1: Bloom the yeast

blooming yeast in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the warm milk and brown sugar. Sprinkle the yeast on top and let it bloom until foamy, about 5 minutes.

Step 2: Knead into a dough

kneading the dough in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the flour, 2 tablespoons butter, and salt. Mix together using your hands, kneading until the dough is a smooth ball.

Step 3: Place the dough into a bowl

dough ball in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add oil to a large bowl and coat completely, then add the kneaded dough ball.

Step 4: Proof the dough

covering dough with a towel Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Cover with a tea towel and keep in a warm location until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.

Step 5: Heat up the oven

heating the oven to 450 degrees Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 450 F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment.

Step 6: Divide the dough

dividing dough into sections Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Transfer the dough onto a floured surface and use a pastry cutter to divide into 8 pieces.

Step 7: Roll into ropes

rolling dough into a rope shape Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Roll each piece into a rope about 1 inch wide.

Step 8: Slice into bite-sized pieces

slicing pieces of dough into bite sized pieces Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Slice each rope into 1-inch pieces.

Step 9: Prepare the baking soda bath

water and baking soda in a pot Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the baking soda to a large pot of water and bring to a boil over medium heat.

Step 10: Dunk the pieces into the bath

dunking pieces of dough into the water Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Working in batches, add the dough pieces to the boiling water and boil for 20 to 30 seconds, then remove and drain on a paper-towel-lined tray.

Step 11: Arrange on a baking sheet

pretzel dough pieces on a sheet tray Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the boiled pieces to the prepared baking sheet.

Step 12: Brush with egg

pretzel dough pieces coated in egg Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Whisk the egg and water together and brush each piece with egg wash. Sprinkle with coarse salt.

Step 13: Bake

baked pretzel bites on a sheet tray Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add to the oven and bake until browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool.

Step 14: Melt butter

melting butter in a saucepan Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In the meantime, make the beer cheese dip. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat.

Step 15: Whisk in the flour

whisking flour into the butter Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the flour and whisk to form a roux.

Step 16: Simmer the beer and spices

whisking beer and milk in pot Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the milk, beer, mustard, spices, and salt and stir. Bring to a simmer and cook until the beer is reduced and the mixture is thick, about 5 minutes.

Step 17: Add cheeses

whisking cheeses into pot Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Remove the pan from the heat and add the cheeses, stirring to combine.

Step 18: Serve the pretzels and beer cheese

beer cheese and pretzel bites on a platter Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Serve the beer cheese dip immediately with the pretzel bites.

What can I serve with pretzels and beer cheese?

A warming snack that is both simple and deeply flavorful, these pretzel bites and beer cheese are worth keeping around anytime you need to feed a crowd.

Prep Time
45
minutes
Cook Time
20
minutes
servings
6
Servings
Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the pretzel bites
  • 1 ½ cups warm milk
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 (.25-ounce) package active dry yeast
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • ½ cup baking soda
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 tablespoon coarse salt
  • For the beer cheese sauce
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 4 tablespoons flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup beer
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar
  • ½ cup shredded gouda

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the warm milk and brown sugar. Sprinkle the yeast on top and let it bloom until foamy, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add the flour, 2 tablespoons butter, and salt. Mix together using your hands, kneading until the dough is a smooth ball.
  3. Add oil to a large bowl and coat completely, then add the kneaded dough ball.
  4. Cover with a tea towel and keep in a warm location until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.
  5. Preheat the oven to 450 F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment.
  6. Transfer the dough onto a floured surface and use a pastry cutter to divide into 8 pieces.
  7. Roll each piece into a rope about 1 inch wide.
  8. Slice each rope into 1-inch pieces.
  9. Add the baking soda to a large pot of water and bring to a boil over medium heat.
  10. Working in batches, add the dough pieces to the boiling water and boil for 20 to 30 seconds, then remove and drain on a paper-towel-lined tray.
  11. Add the boiled pieces to the prepared baking sheet.
  12. Whisk the egg and water together and brush each piece with egg wash. Sprinkle with coarse salt.
  13. Add to the oven and bake until browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool.
  14. In the meantime, make the beer cheese dip. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
  15. Add the flour and whisk to form a roux.
  16. Add the milk, beer, mustard, spices, and salt and stir. Bring to a simmer and cook until the beer is reduced and the mixture is thick, about 5 minutes.
  17. Remove the pan from the heat and add the cheeses, stirring to combine.
  18. Serve the beer cheese dip immediately with the pretzel bites.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 657
Total Fat 27.6 g
Saturated Fat 14.7 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 96.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 77.7 g
Dietary Fiber 3.0 g
Total Sugars 7.2 g
Sodium 5,327.5 mg
Protein 20.8 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What beer should I use for beer cheese dip?

beer cheese dip in a container on a platter Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Everyone has a different opinion on which beer is the best to use for beer cheese dip — some cooks swear by the cheapest, mildest ales and lagers, while others insist that this is the worst brew you can use. While lagers may be less flavorful, they are a great mild option for a beer cheese dip. Lagers in this category include Pabst Blue Ribbon, Yuengling, Budweiser, Miller, and Hamm's. For a little more flavor, seek out German beers like pilsners, weissbier, or kolsch, which can offer a little more malt-forward flavor without being overly rich. Many of these are accessible and affordable, so if you don't drink beer, you can purchase a single bottle just for cooking.

Because this beer cheese includes Gouda, a rich and smoky cheese, a darker, more malt-forward beer would also work well and offer a greater depth of flavor. On the lighter side, you can try blonde, brown, or red ales, or for a little more flavor, you can seek out a dunkel or helles. For the especially daring, a stout can work well in beer cheese — the deeply rich, roasted flavor complements the salty, smoky Gouda and makes for an especially flavorful dip. The best advice: Don't overthink it. Chances are, any beer in your fridge will do the trick.

Why do I have to wash the pretzel bites in baking soda before baking?

pretzel bite on a platter Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

You may notice that the recipe for pretzel bites isn't all that different from making other breads like English muffins or even a classic boule – the ingredients are nearly the same, and the difference is really in the technique. While pretzel bites do have a little brown sugar in the dough that helps achieve the final golden brown color, the secret to the crunchy exterior is actually the baking soda. This is because baking soda is a high alkaline substance, which accelerates browning and causes the shiny brown exterior on the pretzel bites when coated across the raw dough.

If you are wondering why your pretzel bites aren't quite as shiny and deeply browned as those in the grocery store, it's because baking soda is actually just a home baker's hack — the real reason pretzels are so brown is because they are dipped in an alkali called lye, which, on its own, is toxic and irritating to human skin. Because it is hard to work with and hard to source, lye isn't something most people would have on hand. The next best thing: Baking soda, which delivers pretty similar results (without any risk to your hands).

