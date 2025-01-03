Beer cheese is the ultimate pub snack. Combining the rich, hoppy, savory goodness of beer with the creamy tang of melted cheese, beer cheese boasts an addictive and nuanced flavor profile that's more complex than you might expect. While it's a staple of nights out on the town, there are so many clever ways to use beer cheese at home, like melting it into a creamy fondue or making irresistible nachos. But when making homemade beer cheese, not all brews are created equal. In an interview with Tasting Table, Rich Higgins, a master cicerone, certified sommelier and former brewmaster, shared what he believes is the absolute worst brew to use in homemade beer cheese.

"There's no best beer for making a beer cheese dip or sauce, but I'd say the wrong beer to make beer cheese is the kind that's used most often: Cheap, flavorless lagers," Higgins said. "For the most part, the best-selling beers in the world are great at being refreshing and bubbly, but they don't deliver much flavor. Beer cheese doesn't care about refreshing or bubbly."

While a budget-friendly lager won't break the bank, the flavor of your beer cheese will suffer as a result. These types of beers are designed to be inoffensive on the palate when consumed on their own, meaning they lack the complexity to stand up against the cheese's sharp notes. This ultimately creates a beer cheese that's flat and one-dimensional, with the cheese overpowering the flavors present in the beer.

