The Absolute Worst Brew To Use In Homemade Beer Cheese
Beer cheese is the ultimate pub snack. Combining the rich, hoppy, savory goodness of beer with the creamy tang of melted cheese, beer cheese boasts an addictive and nuanced flavor profile that's more complex than you might expect. While it's a staple of nights out on the town, there are so many clever ways to use beer cheese at home, like melting it into a creamy fondue or making irresistible nachos. But when making homemade beer cheese, not all brews are created equal. In an interview with Tasting Table, Rich Higgins, a master cicerone, certified sommelier and former brewmaster, shared what he believes is the absolute worst brew to use in homemade beer cheese.
"There's no best beer for making a beer cheese dip or sauce, but I'd say the wrong beer to make beer cheese is the kind that's used most often: Cheap, flavorless lagers," Higgins said. "For the most part, the best-selling beers in the world are great at being refreshing and bubbly, but they don't deliver much flavor. Beer cheese doesn't care about refreshing or bubbly."
While a budget-friendly lager won't break the bank, the flavor of your beer cheese will suffer as a result. These types of beers are designed to be inoffensive on the palate when consumed on their own, meaning they lack the complexity to stand up against the cheese's sharp notes. This ultimately creates a beer cheese that's flat and one-dimensional, with the cheese overpowering the flavors present in the beer.
What types of beers should you use when making beer cheese?
To create beer cheese that truly shines, you need a brew with character and depth. Rich Higgins recommends seeking out beers with intriguing aromatic and flavor notes. "Instead, choose a beer with flavors that sound good — citrusy-scented and bitter IPA or roasty oatmeal stout, or caramelly, sour cherryish Flanders Red Ale — and try it out in a beer cheese sauce and it's gonna be fun and delicious!"
The right beer not only complements the cheese but also enhances the overall flavor profile of the dish. IPAs, especially those with bright, citrus-forward notes, help to cut through the richness of the cheese. Stouts provide a sophisticated depth of toasted flavor that pairs beautifully with cheddar cheese. Flanders Red Ale, with its balance of subtle caramel sweetness and acidity creates a dynamic contrast of flavors, resulting in a dip that's bold, balanced, and utterly addictive. Outside of your beer selection, you can add additional ingredients to up the complexity of your dip's flavor. We suggest adding umami-rich miso to your beer cheese for a simple way to enhance the savory notes of the beer. Or, you can add bacon bits, caramelized onions, or minced garlic to match the flavors of your beer of choice.