The Safety Tip To Follow When Dipping Homemade Pretzels In Lye

The best soft baked pretzels are known for their signature golden brown crust, soft and chewy interior, and distinct aroma and flavor. To achieve this culinary feat, you'll need to bite the bullet and use a food-grade lye dip. Granted, most home cooks would rather take the easier route and employ the baking soda secret, but lye remains the answer to perfectly-made pretzels. This alkali, scientifically known as sodium hydroxide, quickens the Maillard reaction that occurs on the pretzel crust resulting in an enhanced golden hue, shiny finish, and tangy-like taste. However, because of its highly reactive nature, the lye dip must be handled with utmost caution.

Safety is your biggest concern when working with the sodium hydroxide solution with top priority going to wearing safety gloves and goggles. Upon contact with skin or eyes, the alkali can cause severe chemical burns and permanent eye damage, hence personal protective gear is your first line of defense against any accidental spills or splashes. Moreover, keep in mind that gloves and goggles should be worn throughout the entire process of handling lye, from measuring the lye crystals and mixing the solution to dipping the pretzels and clearing the workstation afterward. Once the operation is over, wash the gloves thoroughly under running water before taking them off, and after that you can remove the goggles.