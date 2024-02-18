Cheesy Spinach And Artichoke Stuffed Pretzels Recipe

Spinach and artichoke dip is the ultimate party appetizer — when it's stuffed inside of a homemade pretzel? Forget about it ... you'll be in heaven. Recipe developer Leah Maroney knows pretzels, and she starts with a yeast dough that's rolled out into long, thin ropes. A nimarinara dipping saucece, thick, blended filling of spinach and artichoke is stuffed inside the homemade pretzel dough. When it's baked, the cheesy filling oozes out of some of the edges and forms a crispy crust. The pretzels are brushed with a baking soda wash and an egg wash for extra crunchy, golden goodness.

Maroney recommends serving these hot pretzels with a little marinara dipping sauce or any kind of cheesy dip, such as queso. Anything that ups the cheesy content will be delicious. If you're looking for a shortcut with this recipe, Maroney recommends using a store-bought pizza dough to build the pretzels. Just make sure to let the dough come to room temperature before you're ready to roll it out.