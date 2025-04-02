The Best Way To Roast Garlic When You're Short On Time

There is no defined list as to what the seven wonders of the food world are. Contenders range from honey and salt, to cacao and tomatoes. But we reckon there's one ingredient that should most definitely have a place there: garlic. With over 700 species of garlic in the world, this aromatic vegetable has been used for centuries. Its delicious flesh enhances dishes across all genres of cooking, from simple pasta with garlic butter to complex and layered meat dishes. And one of the absolute best ways to cook your fresh garlic is by roasting it.

Roasting encourages the astringent bitterness of the garlic to mellow out, and enhances the buttery sweetness that is so good in other food. You can roast the whole head of garlic as it is, with a drizzle of olive oil, wrapped in a tin foil pouch — but while this is a wonderful way to roast your garlic, it's not the quickest. This is because the heat starts off on the outside and has to penetrate all the way through to the inner cloves. This can sometimes leave the outside ones a tad dry, while the small inside cloves are still a bit raw. Also, it can take over an hour, including prep and roasting time.

If you're short on time but have to have that garlicky goodness in your dish, luckily there's a much quicker way. All you need to do is separate the cloves and roast them in their little skins. It delivers all the flavor, but without any fuss — and it's so easy to do.