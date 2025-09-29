10 Chef-Approved Uses For Pink Peppercorn

Black peppercorns take center stage. They're the most popular type of peppercorn for a reason — complex and aromatic, with a sharp-yet-mild spiciness, they can be found in almost every household across the United States and beyond. But did you know there are actually many different types of peppercorns? My personal favorite, after the classic black variety, isn't really a peppercorn at all. Pink peppercorns are actually berries masquerading as peppercorns, but they share the name because of their similar appearance and mild heat. In fact, they are more closely related to cashews – but let's not blow their cover. You can use them just as you would other peppercorns, although their flavor profile is slightly different.

As a recipe designer and chef, I like to mix things up and cook with unique ingredients. If you can relate, it's time to explore the different chef-approved uses for pink peppercorns. They're citrusy, fruity, floral, piney, and sweet, so they fit right in with both savory and sweet dishes. They encourage you to think outside the box and experiment with spice in a way that might seem daring. Plus, as the name indicates, these little dried berries are bright pink and have a pleasing crunch, making them a fantastic way to add texture and boost the aesthetics of your dish without overpowering it. Now, let's spice things up.