14 Ingredients To Enhance Your White Wine Pasta Sauce
If you're hunting for a clean-out-the-fridge kind of meal that reads as gourmet, then white wine pasta is your dish. So many ingredients can go into adding layers of flavor to your sauce, but you want to avoid overpowering the base or overwhelming that palate. Consider including ingredients that add texture, and depth, and support the overall flavor. Beyond the sauce, choose green vegetables like spinach or asparagus, along with seafood or mushrooms to make a statement. However, if the sauce is nothing to write home about then even fresh sea scallops won't save the day. Here are 14 ingredients to enhance your white wine pasta sauce, so you can build yourself a decadent dinner in no time.
As a chef and recipe designer with a passion for pasta, I have done a lot of experimenting over the years. I've come to find that while a simple white wine pasta sauce often does the trick, it's fun to put our culinary visions into practice and find what makes our taste buds sing. Perhaps you like a denser mouthfeel or a tangier twist. Each palate is refined in its own unique way, and the only way you will find that perfect combination is by experimenting in the kitchen. Grab a bottle of dry white wine, a saucepan, and a pound of pasta. Let's find that perfect combination together.
1. Nutritional yeast
You don't have to be a vegan to enjoy nutritional yeast. And although it's become a famous cheese replacer for the lactose-intolerant and plant-based crowd, it can certainly be used by anyone to enhance a recipe. Nooch (as we playfully call it) does have that familiar cheesy nip, but perhaps its most intriguing quality is the level of umami it can bring to a dish while melting right into the texture. So, what is nutritional yeast?
Nutritional yeast is an inactive yeast that takes the form of little yellow flakes. It dissolves flawlessly in liquid and packs a powerful punch of flavor. However, you can use quite a bit of it in your pasta sauce unlike most spices that get used in moderation. Use a few teaspoons or even tablespoons for a two-serving portion. If you enjoy texture, you can opt to sprinkle nutritional yeast on top of your plated white wine pasta dish instead of melting it into the sauce. Find nutritional yeast near the spices in your local grocery store.
2. Tahini
Butter and olive oil can often add a creaminess and density to your white wine pasta sauce, which lands somewhere between a broth-based sauce and Alfredo. If you enjoy a dense and rich dish without loading on a cheese sauce or going too heavy on the oil then consider whisking in a drizzle of tahini. Although this addition may seem out of left field, it's actually a hidden secret to making any pasta dishes extra mouthwatering, even marinara. Now, my Italian ancestors might be rolling over in their graves, but including a little tahini in your white wine pasta sauce will bring it to the next level. It's an unexpected use for tahini that has consistently reliable results.
Tahini is simply made from toasted and ground sesame seeds, although you can find the raw version at some stores. It's sesame's equivalent to peanut butter, but has a milder flavor, and silkier and looser texture. Nutty and sweet undertones enhance the overall flavor of the dish while offering a richer mouthfeel. Be sure to whisk it in so that it completely incorporates, and I like to add it towards the end so it doesn't stick to the pan. Tahini can help to thicken your sauce, and help it to stick to the noodles. Almost every store carries tahini, but it's typically found in the ethnic food aisles instead of near the nut butters. Ask a staff member if you're feeling lost, and chances are it's hidden in some nook or cranny of the store.
3. Lemon juice and zest
While lemon juice might be a no-brainer in the white wine pasta sauce world, zest is often forgotten and thrown away with the scraps. Any time lemon juice is used, zest is appropriate unless a textural issue is involved. Because white wine already brings a level of tangy acidity to the taste buds, lemon is just there for sweetness, brightness, and flavor.
Choose a juicy lemon by selecting the heaviest one you can find, with the least proportional mass. This means it's juice-dense, and you'll get the most out of your lemon. Now, let's talk zest. Be sure you've washed your lemon, and harvest the zest before you cut into the lemon. You can get quite a bit of zest out of a lemon, about 1 tablespoon, which should be plenty for a few plates of pasta. Use a zester, or if you don't have one handy, use the part of your cheese grater with the second finest grates. Use some zest in your sauce, and reserve some to sprinkle on top of your pasta dish for color, texture, and variation of flavor.
4. Ground pink peppercorns
It's time to go beyond your basic black peppercorn. A delicate sauce like white wine deserves something a bit more customized to its flavor. Luckily there are many different types of peppercorns, all containing varying flavors. My pick for white wine pasta sauce is a pink peppercorn. Not only are they refreshingly beautiful, but they have citrus-like undertones that sing when paired with white wine and lemon. The floral notes add a botanical element to the sauce that helps to diversify the overall flavor without changing or overpowering it.
Hmm, floral and citrusy? That doesn't sound like peppercorn to me. Well, that's because pink peppercorns are actually not peppercorns at all, and are, in fact, more closely related to cashews and mangos. They have quite a range and can be found in anything from salads to seafood dishes, to desserts. Pink peppercorns have a bold appearance and can be a fantastic garnish for otherwise colorless dishes like white wine pasta. Use a pepper grinder to top your dish with flecks of bright pink peppercorns.
5. Miso
A flavor that often gets overlooked in the culinary world is umami. It's the fifth flavor, and last to be coined, but is certainly not the least important. Umami is deeply savory and meaty and can help bring a rounded mouthfeel and depth to just about any dish. An easy way to include umami in your white wine pasta sauce is by using miso.
Miso is a fermented bean paste that is popular in Asia but used around the world. You may have enjoyed a bowl of miso soup, which will give you a good understanding of its appeal. There are different types of miso, so be choosy and select only light miso for your white wine pasta dish. This will prevent the miso from overpowering the subtleties of the butter and white wine, while still giving it a boost. It also won't compromise the light coloring of the sauce. Allow the miso to enhance the other flavors by adding just a little bit, perhaps only ½ a teaspoon for a serving of two. Miso is salty, so be sure to add your salt after you've included the miso, so as not to overwhelm the recipe. Adding miso paste to your pasta is elite, so if you're seeking gourmet appeal don't leave miso out.
6. Red pepper flakes
Don't discredit this suggestion just because you're not into spicy food. When I suggest that you add red pepper flakes to your white wine pasta sauce, it's not because I want steam coming out of your ears. A delicate sauce like this can be easily overpowered by spice, so the addition of red pepper flakes is not intended to steal the show. Add the flakes in when you're sautéing garlic or shallots, and let them release their heat early. Only use a small amount, as they will blossom and get hotter as they incorporate. The goal here is to add a slight aftertaste of heat to excite the taste buds, in an almost undetectable way. However, if you like it hot then load that sauce up!
Red pepper flakes are found in the spice aisle. If you find yourself using them often, then you might consider making your own red pepper flakes at home. I would not recommend garnishing with red pepper flakes because it creates inconsistency that can be alarming rather than pleasantly surprising. Perhaps for a stronger dish with bold tomato or gamey meat a red pepper flake garnish would be appropriate, but for white wine pasta, it's best to keep the intense flavors muted.
7. Extra-virgin olive oil
Using olive oil in a white wine pasta sauce might seem obvious. So, I want to clarify that this ingredient to enhance your white wine pasta sauce is not just olive oil, but extra-virgin olive oil. I'd go one step further as to say that you should be using a high-quality, fresh extra-virgin olive oil for best results. Know what to look for when shopping for the best bottle of olive oil, and while considering the brand is important it's also pertinent that you check the expiration date. The fresher, the better. Olive oil does not age like fine wine, and is at its most flavorful when consumed fresh.
Use some olive oil directly in your sauce, especially if you choose to include sautéed garlic or shallots. Use it to cook any mushrooms or fish on a nice low smoke point. Once the dish has been plated, use your high-quality extra-virgin olive oil to garnish the pasta. This will help to finish the dish and will give it the purest flavor along with a gourmet appearance.
8. Fresh minced parsley
Yes, parsley is the overused, underappreciated garnish that lives on almost any dish from diner hash to five-star fillets. Yet, parsley is more than just a beautiful herb, it's also flavorful and can even be cooked right into a sauce. I like to use flat-leaf Italian parsley in my pasta sauce because it has a more delicate texture and sharper flavor. Curly parsley tends to be chewier, and lacks the intensity that the flat leaf variety holds. In addition, it holds up better when cooked.
Mince up your parsley and cook it right into the white wine sauce. Really load it on, along with garlic and your other flavor enhancing ingredients. This will give your dish a beautiful appearance, and add some fresh and citrusy flavors, along with a pleasing grassy undertone. It pairs well with white wine, lemon, and just about any of the other ingredients that I've suggested on this list. Reserve some for garnish, but mince it up and use it on top of your pasta, don't leave it to wilt on the sidelines.
9. Clam juice
Unless you have an allergy, or don't eat fish then I have an ingredient that you should consider using to enhance your white wine pasta sauce. If you're not familiar with clam juice and are starting to wonder how on earth one juices a clam, it's essentially a broth made from steaming clams. It holds the essence of the ocean, without a strong fishy flavor, and is briny enough to create a pop of flavor.
Clam juice typically comes in a glass bottle, sans clams. Simply splash some into your white wine sauce as it cooks, and salt your sauce afterward. Allow it to complete and enhance the sauce when it comes in contact with the acidic wine, and add a layer of depth. Seafood in general tends to pair nicely with a white wine pasta sauce, so it just makes sense that clam juice can help elevate and balance your already delicious pasta dish. This is an especially appropriate pick if you're planning on topping your white wine pasta with seafood. Just be sure to check for any shellfish allergies.
10. Shallots
Shallots are those sweet, spicy, purple small onion-looking root vegetables that live near the garlic at the grocery store. There are several varieties, but typically you'll find Prisma shallots at your local market. Peel and mince the shallots for a sweet garlic-like flavor. When cooking with shallots be sure not to overheat them as they crisp up quickly and can become chewy.
Keep things delicate by sautéing them for just as long as you would garlic, and no more before adding your liquid. The wine will help to enhance the flavor of the shallots and create a tangy and sweet balance. If you're a lover of garlic and onions, go ahead and use a whole shallot in your sauce. Not only will your white wine pasta sauce taste even better, but your kitchen will smell amazing with this simple addition. Even if you plan to use both garlic and onions, don't exclude your new favorite pasta ingredient, shallots.
11. Butter
Fat is one of the most important ingredients in any dish, sweet or savory, for a complete mouthfeel. Without it, your dish will be lacking something that you might not be able to put your finger on. Even just a tiny splash of olive oil or lick of butter will make all the difference, and in the world of pasta, butter is key. Not only does butter offer fat, but it can also bring salty notes, and that subtly sweet and savory flavor that is tough to find anywhere else. Don't be shy when adding butter to your white wine sauce, the more the merrier.
There are many types of butter to choose from. I prefer a salted, higher fat content butter because it is more powerful, but whatever you have in your refrigerator should do the trick. Even vegan butter can aid in elevating your pasta dish, however be mindful when selecting your brand. Vegan butters, and any other butters containing more than just a few ingredients can often have a unique flavor that may or may not align with your other ingredients. Vegan butter can be delicious, or not so desirable. I like salted Miyoko's butter, or Earth Balance, but do what fits your palate.
12. Broth
White wine sauce is rather thin as it is, which in no way is a bad thing. You're welcome to add quite a bit of white wine, as much of the alcohol will cook off. However, if you're finding yourself looking for more volume without wanting to flood the dish with alcohol, consider adding a little broth to your base.
Don't choose any old broth you have on hand. It's important that this additional liquid supports the star flavors instead of overpowering them. Beef broth is a no-go, but if you enjoy poultry you could use a chicken broth. Vegetable broth would be my pick, or even seafood broth if that appeals to you. It's important that the broth is light in color, and has a flavor that aligns with your vision. Store-bought broths vary greatly in flavor, so do a taste-test before splashing it in. Both broth and stock, and even bone broth could be considered.
13. Fresh thyme
When it comes to pasta sauce, fresh herbs are the way to go. Thyme is tragically underused, and is one of my absolute favorite herbs. It's earthy, has a slight sweet minty freshness, and is citrusy with a botanical undertone. Its citrus element mirrors the white wine sauce, and helps to enhance its already present brightness, while the botanical and earthy flavors work together to give it whimsical and woodsy notes. Thyme sprigs themselves have a distinct appearance that is delicate and aesthetic.
Cook your sauce with thyme sprigs, and then remove them at the end, or just include the small leaves and let them rest in the sauce. When buying fresh thyme, look for full bright leaves with a strong attachment to the stem. To separate the leaves simply pinch the stem lightly at the top, and pull your hand down, going against the upward growth of the leaves. Even just a few sprigs of fresh thyme will enhance your white wine pasta sauce, and elevate the aroma of your dish.
14. Capers
If you enjoy intensity, then be sure to add capers to your white wine pasta sauce. These little buds have been either salt cured or pickled in brine, and carry an intensely salty flavor while also offering a tang of citrus and floral undertones. Capers are one of those foods that you either love or hate, so try one before adding them into your sauce in moderation.
Sometimes after putting in all the work to make a sauce, it feels flat. Capers can help to brighten and intensify sauces in need of a dash more of variety. You should always keep capers in your pantry for this very occasion. They can be added whole, caper juice can be included, or you can mince them before stirring them in. For a white wine sauce I like to leave capers whole, and add just a tiny splash of the pickling brine. Include capers if you've taken the seafood route, or even included green vegetables like spinach, artichokes, or asparagus. Mushrooms and capers aren't a classic pairing, but if you're craving that combination, nobody is going to stop you. These little buds add a pleasant appearance to a white wine pasta dish, and help to add texture and varied flavors from bite to bite.