If you're hunting for a clean-out-the-fridge kind of meal that reads as gourmet, then white wine pasta is your dish. So many ingredients can go into adding layers of flavor to your sauce, but you want to avoid overpowering the base or overwhelming that palate. Consider including ingredients that add texture, and depth, and support the overall flavor. Beyond the sauce, choose green vegetables like spinach or asparagus, along with seafood or mushrooms to make a statement. However, if the sauce is nothing to write home about then even fresh sea scallops won't save the day. Here are 14 ingredients to enhance your white wine pasta sauce, so you can build yourself a decadent dinner in no time.

As a chef and recipe designer with a passion for pasta, I have done a lot of experimenting over the years. I've come to find that while a simple white wine pasta sauce often does the trick, it's fun to put our culinary visions into practice and find what makes our taste buds sing. Perhaps you like a denser mouthfeel or a tangier twist. Each palate is refined in its own unique way, and the only way you will find that perfect combination is by experimenting in the kitchen. Grab a bottle of dry white wine, a saucepan, and a pound of pasta. Let's find that perfect combination together.