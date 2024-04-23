How To Build Dreamy Pasta Dishes Starting With Simple White Wine Sauce

Creamy vino-centric sauces aren't just for wine lovers, especially when it's a simple white wine sauce adorning dreamy pasta dishes. It's one of the most versatile ways to perk up ordinary penne, spaghetti, fettuccine, fusilli, angel hair, or just about any noodle-y shape you can imagine. A sauce made with white wine seamlessly blends with seafood, poultry, herbs, veggies, cured meats, and so much more. It's a cinch to toss in all the goodies, dish it all out, and proclaim: mangia! mangia! (eat, eat!)

Before expanding your saucy horizons, it's essential to understand the basic structure of a white wine sauce. You'll impress even yourself when a luscious creamy sauce emerges from seven ordinary ingredients: three from your fridge, three from the pantry, and one from the home version of a wine cellar. In other words, just grab a bottle of white wine from the cabinet.

Measurements vary per recipe, but here are the basics. Using the first three ingredients, melt butter in a stovetop sauce and sauté garlic and shallots. Add about a tablespoon of flour for thickening, and build the sauce with equal amounts of white wine and heavy cream or whole milk. Let it simmer for a few minutes over very low heat, stirring to prevent sticking or burning. Then toss in some parmesan cheese, salt, and ground black pepper if desired. Now you've made a luscious white wine sauce. It serves as an edible canvas on which you can make masterpieces for your pasta repertoire.

