14 Ingredients To Elevate Your Next Bourbon Dry Rub

Bourbon dry rub seems like an oxymoron. Isn't bourbon a liquid? This might be confusing for those of us just dabbling in the wonderful world of grilling. But for grill masters, it's pretty straightforward. Your typical bourbon dry rub doesn't contain any liquid, and instead uses spices that have been smoked using bourbon barrels, aka barrels that were once used to store and age bourbon. This is a familiar concept for those handy with a grill because we often use smoking chips to infuse our food with the woody essence, sometimes presoaked in a liquid like bourbon or even apple cider. Standard bourbon dry rub uses bourbon barrel smoked paprika to give it its oaky bourbon undertones. In addition, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and sugar help to round out and balance the rub with flavor. However, there are plenty of other ingredients to elevate your next bourbon dry rub.

Bourbon dry rub can be used for grilling steak or prime rib, but is rather versatile as it also works well with most meats, as well as vegetables, and even some fruits. Although popularly used during grill season, this rub can be used all year round in the oven or on the stovetop. The grill helps to elevate the smoky undertones of the rub, which is always a bonus, but shouldn't limit its use elsewhere.

As a chef and recipe designer, I'm always finding a balance between flavor and convenience. So, if you need to go with a store-bought mix don't worry about it compromising the potential of the dish. Instead, beef it up with other spices to create a truly memorable culinary experience.