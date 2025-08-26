Why Seafood And Lemon Have Been Paired For Centuries

One of the first things you might do when you plate your grilled salmon, or the server delivers your shrimp cocktail, is squeeze a bright, beautiful lemon wedge all over that sweet, briny seafood. It might feel like an instinct after years of enjoying different fish dishes, but have you ever stopped to wonder why seafood and lemon specifically? Turns out, lemon and seafood have been a combo as iconic as peanut butter and jelly since the Middle Ages.

You know you love a good pan-seared lemon caper mahi mahi dinner, but centuries ago, people thought beyond flavor. They believed the acid of lemon juice would prevent choking because it would break down any fish bones accidentally swallowed. While that might have later proved to be superstition, one can assume something as intensely acidic and flavorful as lemon would have improved the experience of eating fish pre-refrigeration (and other safety and preservation methods). To this day, if someone doesn't like seafood when it's a bit "fishier," lemon's brightness would counteract that characteristic. The tradition of lemon and seafood spread to different cultures and carried on over time. It's a natural match in the Mediterranean region, where seafood and lemons are both abundant and a regular part of the cuisine. Similar habits prevail in other coastal regions and riffs have developed in countries where similar forms of citrus are more available, such as yuzu with fish in Japan or lime in Peru.