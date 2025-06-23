Our Favorite Swordfish Recipe Only Takes 15 Minutes To Make

Swordfish is a unique fish named for its long, pointy nose that, because of its speed, size, and natural habitat, is hard to catch in the wild. This makes swordfish one of the more expensive fish on a menu, with a covetable texture to justify the price tag. Somewhere between the buttery flakiness of halibut and the dense richness of tuna steak, the swordfish has a uniquely meaty texture with a rich and buttery taste. You won't find swordfish on just any menu — the fish is most often found in high-end restaurants or featured as weekend specials.

You don't have to plan a date night in order to indulge in a seared swordfish steak. With the help of a reputable fishmonger, you can make it at home with just a few simple ingredients and a frying pan. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, swordfish is seared to a perfect golden brown and then coated in a buttery lemon pan sauce. Complete with garlic, parsley, and capers, this swordfish recipe is the perfect way to taste elegance at home — all it needs is a glass of wine to go with.